Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is about to begin and it's time for the release of its new versions of its operating systems across different platforms. There are plenty of reasons to be excited — especially since the Cupertino giant's focus on hardware has been slowly diminishing, making software and its services more vital.

The major updates and announcements include iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS Catalina. Apart from the regular revamp and updates to the existing Apple iOS apps, the mobile OS is reportedly getting a system-wide dark mode. On the macOS side of things, Project Catalyst is being extended to third-party developers soon to allow iOS apps to run natively on macOS.

Apple also launched two hardware devices for professionals including the Mac Pro desktop and Mac Pro Display XDR 6K monitor priced at $5,999 and $4,999, respectively.

