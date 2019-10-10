tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is scheduled to host an event in London today, where it will launch a new smartphone under its OnePlus 7T Series — the OnePlus 7T Pro. Along with the 7T Pro, OnePlus is also expected to unveil the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro at the event today. Today's launch event will kick off at 8.30 pm IST, here is how and where you can watch the livestream.

The OnePlus 7T Pro has been heavily teased by the company in the past few weeks. And along with the official teasers, rumours and speculation have been in abundance as well. Which means, with OnePlus 7T already out, official teaser and all the speculative reports, there is a lot we know about the OnPlus 7T Pro so far. Ahead of the launch event tonight, here's a quick look at what to expect from the OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 7T Pro: Expected specifications and features

OnePlus 7T Pro design

OnePlus 7T Pro, unlike the OnePlus 7T's round camera setup, will feature a verticle camera like the OnePlus 7 smartphones. While we have mostly noted that from the leaks, but recently we found that at the 26 September event, OnePlus had secretly teased the OnePlus 7T Pro in a demo video and most of us somehow missed that. In that demo video too, a OnePlus 7T series smartphone is shown with a vertical camera setup, which decidedly isn't the OnePlus 7T, and therefore it could be the 7T Pro. The promo video is embedded below, take notice at 18:00.

A very recent report also revealed that the OnePlus 7T Pro could come in four colour variants this time. The smartphone was spotted in two new colour options — red and violet. The report suggests that the smartphone could come in a total of four colour variants, ie the Nebula Blue and Almond variants that we have seen on the OnePlus 7 series and the new red and violet colour options.

There was another report by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter who shared a picture of a new 'Haze Blue' colour variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Besides the colour option, this leaded render also adds weight to the believed vertical camera setup on the 7T Pro.

Some Very High Quality Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro 'Haze Blue' colour option. Doesn't look much different from the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue. Do you like it? Want the High Res Wallpaper? #OnePlus7TPro #OnePlus7TSeries #OnePlus7T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/3pt4c2ByKF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 6, 2019

OnePlus 7T Pro camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to sport a triple rear camera setup at the rear with 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies, which will be embedded in a pop-up mechanism.

Additionally, past renders also suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro will feature a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 7T Pro chipset, RAM and software

The OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Some reports, however, also believe that the OnePlus 7T Pro could also come with a 12 GB RAM variant. The smartphone will reportedly run the latest version of OxygenOS which is based on Android 10.

OnePlus 7T Pro battery

The OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support, which is 23 percent faster from 0 to 100 percent than the non-T charger on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro display

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition: What to expect

There isn't a lot about the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that we know. Though we know for sure that it's coming since the CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted about it.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is believed to have a very different design from the OnePlus 7T Pro. Based on the picture of the box that Lau shared, we expect to see a carbon fiber back with orange highlights, similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition (unboxing).

Besides that, the McLaren Edition is also believed to come with the fourth generation of OnePlus fast charging, going as high as 65W. Warp Charge 30 also debuted with the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T last year.