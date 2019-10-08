tech2 News Staff

Last month, at an event on 26 September, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV. During the live event, the company streamed a promo video for the OnePlus 7T. As it turns out, that video had a brief promo for the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro hidden inside it, and so many of us totally missed it.

But before we get to talking about the hidden OnePlus 7T video, make note that the OnePlus 7T has a distinct circular camera design, and the OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to come with a OnePlus 7 Pro-like vertical camera arrangement, and the same design is also seen in this video.

The OnePlus 7T Pro was first spotted by SlashGear in the promo video, which pointed out that at the 18:00 mark in the launch event video, a OnePlus smartphone can be seen, which is decidedly not the OnePlus 7T, and that is clear from the vertical camera setup on the phone.

Another recent rumour in line with the verticle-camera setup on the OnePlus 7T Pro, comes by way of Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, who has shared "Very High Quality Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro" in a new 'Haze Blue' colour option.

Some Very High Quality Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro 'Haze Blue' colour option. Doesn't look much different from the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue. Do you like it? Want the High Res Wallpaper? #OnePlus7TPro #OnePlus7TSeries #OnePlus7T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/3pt4c2ByKF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 6, 2019

OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch on 10 October at an event in London, and the phone will likely be simultaneously unveiled in India on the same day.

OnePlus 7T Pro expected specifications

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS which is based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro will likely offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the smartphone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.