Tuesday, October 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch on 10 October at an event in London.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2019 13:22:12 IST

Last month, at an event on 26 September, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV. During the live event, the company streamed a promo video for the OnePlus 7T. As it turns out, that video had a brief promo for the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro hidden inside it, and so many of us totally missed it.

But before we get to talking about the hidden OnePlus 7T video, make note that the OnePlus 7T has a distinct circular camera design, and the OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to come with a OnePlus 7 Pro-like vertical camera arrangement, and the same design is also seen in this video.

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 7T Pro at the 26 Sep event, and nobody noticed

A OnePlus phone seen in an official promo video, which is decidedly not the 7T.

The OnePlus 7T Pro was first spotted by SlashGear in the promo video, which pointed out that at the 18:00 mark in the launch event video, a OnePlus smartphone can be seen, which is decidedly not the OnePlus 7T, and that is clear from the vertical camera setup on the phone.

Another recent rumour in line with the verticle-camera setup on the OnePlus 7T Pro, comes by way of Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, who has shared "Very High Quality Renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro" in a new 'Haze Blue' colour option.

OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch on 10 October at an event in London, and the phone will likely be simultaneously unveiled in India on the same day.

(Also read: From Asus ROG Phone II to Apple iPhone XR: Phones to consider before buying OnePlus 7T)

OnePlus 7T Pro expected specifications

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS which is based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro will likely offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the smartphone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked

Oct 07, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's how you can watch it live

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's how you can watch it live

Sep 26, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019