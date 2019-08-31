Saturday, August 31, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7T Pro could come with Snapdragon 855 Plus, Android 10 out-of-the-box

OnePlus 7T could come with Warp Charge 30T which could charge the device from 0-50 percent in about 20 minutes.


tech2 News StaffAug 31, 2019 16:28:50 IST

There have been leaks flying about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones and rumour has it that the devices are going to be unveiled in India before the global markets. The most recent leaks are about the OnePlus 7T Pro and what the device is expected to come with.

OnePlus 7 Pro.

Reputed tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has earlier been right about OnePlus leaks, has said that the 7T Pro will look exactly like the 7 Pro in terms of design and screen. However, the device will be packing in a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset instead of the Snapdragon 855. The device is also said to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The phone is also said to come with the Warp Charge 30T which could charge the device from 0-50 percent in about 20 minutes while a full charge from zero percent will take 65 minutes. Apart from that, the 7T Pro is said to have the same camera layout as the OnePlus 7 Pro however the device is going to come with Macro Mode, HEVC, and Hybrid Image Stabilisation.

Ishan Agarwal has previously tweeted out that OnePlus 7T (not the 7T Pro, mind you) will be coming with a 90 Hz refresh rate display with QHD+ resolution. We'll have to see how the leaks pan out when the devices are launched which is rumoured to be on 26 September.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


