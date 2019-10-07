Monday, October 07, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7T Pro launch date teased for 10 October, new colour options leaked

OnePlus has already confirmed that it is hosting an event in London on 10 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2019 08:16:58 IST

Earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV in India. However, there's one more device expected from OnPlus and that's the OnePlus 7T Pro. While the released date for the Pro variant was under wraps till now, OnePlus has now started to tease the launch date for the device.

OnePlus 7T with a triple rear camera setup. Image: tech2

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 5, 2019 " target="_blank">per a recent tweet by OnePlus, the company will be hosting a launch event on 10 October for the 'OnePlus 7T series'. OnePlus has already confirmed hosting an event in London on 10 October, but the tweet by the OnePlus India handle also confirms that the phone will be released in India on the same day as well.

Amazon India has also put up a dedicated banner for the new 'OnePlus 7T Series' smartphone, which again confirms the launch date as 10 October.

Separately, while playing around the Android 10 open beta build, India Today found two new colour variants that the OnePlus 7T Pro may come in — red and violet. The report suggests that the smartphone could come in a total of four colour variants, i.e the Nebula Blue and Almond variants that we have seen on the OnePlus 7 series and the new red and violet colour options.

OnePlus 7T Pro expected specifications

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro will likely offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

As for the optics, the smartphone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we have also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


