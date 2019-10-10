Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7T Pro to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Along with the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus is also expected to unveil a McLaren Edition of the smartphone.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 08:15:21 IST

After launching the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV last month, OnePlus is now hosting an event in London to unveil another device in the OnePlus 7T series — the OnePlus 7T Pro. As per a few reports, OnePlus may also unveil the McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro at today's event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4.00 pm BST today, which is 10 October. This will be 8.30 pm India time. You can see the local time for the event as per your region here.

A OnePlus phone seen in an official promo video, which is decidedly not the 7T.

OnePlus 7T Pro: How to watch it live

OnePlus will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube page and on its own website. The livestream video is also embedded below. If you have a busy day ahead, you can also set a reminder for watching the webscast. To do that, go to the livestream video below and tap on the play button, when you do that you will see a pop-up at the bottom left of the video, which says Set a Reminder, hit that to be notified a few minutes before the livestream begins.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch in India simultaneously with the London event. (Hint: Amazon India landing page)

OnePlus 7T Pro: Early access

OnePlus will also be hosting an early access pop-up event across India tomorrow (11 October) for people who want to get their hand-on the device just a few hours after the launch.

The early access to OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at OnePlus Exclusive Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Additionally, we already know that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be selling exclusively via Amazon India. Pre-booking and sale dates will be announced at the event tonight.

