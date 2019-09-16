tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro is coming soon, and that is clear by the leaks and rumours piling up about the devices. If these leaks are anything to go by, the phones could launch as soon as 26 September. However, not in the US.

Reportedly, the OnePlus 7 Pro might not launch in the US. Last time around OnePlus just made the OnePlus 7 Pro available in the US and not the regular OnePlus 7. This time around, tipster Max J says that the OnePlus 7T Pro will not be available in the US and there will be only the OnePlus 7T. However, he said that OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which is said to come with 5G, is likely to be announced in the US instead.

This year it has changed a little: whereas with the 7 Series only the 7Pro was available in the US, this time only the 7T will be available in the US (Talking about the 7T Pro which won't be available not 7T Pro ML Edition) Image: @OnLeaks x @Pricebaba pic.twitter.com/ag5n4CF4Ao — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) September 15, 2019

Reports also suggest that out that the OnePlus 7T-series will be unveiled first in India and in the US on 10 October. The McLaren Edition for the device, which came out first for the OnePlus 6T back in December 2018, is still up in the air but again leaks point out that it will be OnePlus' first 5G phone.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja the OnePlus 7T will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to have a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there might be a 16 MP camera.

The smartphone might be packed with a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10 based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we have also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.

