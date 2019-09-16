tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones — OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro — along with the OnePlus TV next month. There have been rumours that the launch will take place on 26 September but there is no confirmation on that yet. Reports suggest that the launch may now take place sometime next month. However, ahead of that, a leak has revealed the complete specifications of both the purported OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja the OnePlus 7T will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to have a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there might be a 16 MP camera.

The smartphone might be packed with a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10 based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we have also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.