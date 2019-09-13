Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

The upcoming OnePlus 7T is expected to feature a circular camera module at the rear.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 09:18:59 IST

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are expected to be launched at the end of this month alongside the company's first Smart TV. The upcoming successors of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) are expected to have a different camera design.

Gizmochina reportedly got their hands on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro cases. With the help of these cases they have revealed some expected design changes in the upcoming phones.

As per the report, the OnePlus 7T Pro model might have the same design as its predecessor. This means that just like OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T Pro will also come with a vertical camera setup at the back aligned in the center.

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro and OnePlus TV later this month.

As per the cases that they have spotted, the report reveals that all the buttons will also be the same as the predecessor including a pop-up camera hole for the selfie camera.

OnePlus 7T case. Image: Gizmochina

OnePlus 7T Pro case. Image: Gizmochina

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup but as per this report, 7T Pro is likely to feature an additional Time of Flight sensor as there is an additional cutout on the side of the camera module. The remaining setup is expected to remain the same.

OnePlus 7T case. Image: Gizmochina

OnePlus 7T case. Image: Gizmochina

As for the OnePlus 7 model, it is expected to sport a circular camera bump at the rear. This is a major design change if we compare it with its predecessor. It is not the first time that we are hearing about the circular camera bump on OnePlus 7T as this design was also spotted on some leaked sketches earlier. If anything, the design is a bit reminiscent of Motorola camera bumps.

On the front, the report reveals that there is no design change.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro could come with Snapdragon 855 Plus, Android 10 out-of-the-box

Aug 31, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro could come with Snapdragon 855 Plus, Android 10 out-of-the-box
OnePlus 7T case leak shows off circular triple rear camera design yet again

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T case leak shows off circular triple rear camera design yet again

Sep 03, 2019
Sweet dreams are made of OnePlus 7T. These specs won’t let you disagree

Sweet dreams are made of OnePlus 7T. These specs won’t let you disagree

Aug 29, 2019
OnePlus 7T speculated to come with 90 Hz screen with 2K resolution, triple-cameras

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T speculated to come with 90 Hz screen with 2K resolution, triple-cameras

Aug 30, 2019
We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

Sep 12, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will receive Android Q Developer Preview 5 update

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will receive Android Q Developer Preview 5 update

Sep 03, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019