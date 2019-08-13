Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report

As per the leaks, OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to run on the Android Q operating system.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2019 09:57:07 IST

It has been a tradition for OnePlus to launch a 'T' variant of its flagship phones in the second half of the year. We have seen this in the past with the likes of OnePlus 6T (Review)OnePlus 5T (Review) and OnePlus 3T (Review). The next in line is OnePlus 7T Pro and speculations about its launch date are starting to appear online. 

According to a tipster, Max J., OnePlus 7T Pro will be launching on 15 October. Since OnePlus 6T was launched in October last year, the speculation could hold some truth to it and we may see a OnePlus launch on 15 October.

There were certain design leaks regarding this successor of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) that revealed that we might not see any drastic change on the design front. Some leaked images suggested that the upcoming smartphone will not have a notch which means that it will also come with a pop-up selfie camera just like OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant. Image: tech2

As for the rear, a post on Weibo suggested that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED. The phone seems to be placed inside some protective case to hide certain features. What's the finger placed on top hiding? Another camera?

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

Also, the image shows a blue colour smartphone so we can expect that this smartphone might also come in Nebula Blue colour variant. The front of the camera also seems to protected by the case, and certainly seems to be hiding something. We don't see a notch anywhere so that speculation seems to be true for now.

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: Slashleaks.

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: Slashleaks.

Slashleaks also leaked an image that suggested that the phone might run on the beta version of Android Q.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro photos leaked, no major design change, may run Android Q beta

Aug 05, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro photos leaked, no major design change, may run Android Q beta
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly gets beta update, gets Focus Tracking in camera, Digital Wellbeing

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly gets beta update, gets Focus Tracking in camera, Digital Wellbeing

Aug 05, 2019
If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

Aug 12, 2019
All the answers about the OnePlus 7 Pro camera, upcoming features and future plans

OnePlus

All the answers about the OnePlus 7 Pro camera, upcoming features and future plans

Jul 29, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro gets the August security patch before Google's Pixel devices

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro gets the August security patch before Google's Pixel devices

Aug 01, 2019
OnePlus offering its users a chance to watch Sacred Games season 2 on 14 August

OnePlus

OnePlus offering its users a chance to watch Sacred Games season 2 on 14 August

Aug 10, 2019

science

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019