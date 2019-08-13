tech2 News Staff

It has been a tradition for OnePlus to launch a 'T' variant of its flagship phones in the second half of the year. We have seen this in the past with the likes of OnePlus 6T (Review), OnePlus 5T (Review) and OnePlus 3T (Review). The next in line is OnePlus 7T Pro and speculations about its launch date are starting to appear online.

According to a tipster, Max J., OnePlus 7T Pro will be launching on 15 October. Since OnePlus 6T was launched in October last year, the speculation could hold some truth to it and we may see a OnePlus launch on 15 October.

There were certain design leaks regarding this successor of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) that revealed that we might not see any drastic change on the design front. Some leaked images suggested that the upcoming smartphone will not have a notch which means that it will also come with a pop-up selfie camera just like OnePlus 7 Pro.

As for the rear, a post on Weibo suggested that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with LED. The phone seems to be placed inside some protective case to hide certain features. What's the finger placed on top hiding? Another camera?

Also, the image shows a blue colour smartphone so we can expect that this smartphone might also come in Nebula Blue colour variant. The front of the camera also seems to protected by the case, and certainly seems to be hiding something. We don't see a notch anywhere so that speculation seems to be true for now.

Slashleaks also leaked an image that suggested that the phone might run on the beta version of Android Q.



Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.