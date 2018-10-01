We're now in October, and what a month for Android! Google will launch the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6T, Huawei will launch the Mate 20 Pro, Nokia is launching a phone which hasn’t been confirmed, LG is will launch the V40 ThinQ, and OnePlus has finally teased the launch of the OnePlus 6T.

Here's a quick look at all we know about the device so far.

The teasers, and what we can gather from them

On 29 September, OnePlus finally put out a teaser video of the phone over Twitter. However, the teaser did not mention any specifications, or how the phone looks like. The video only revealed a hexagonal "T" logo of the upcoming model.

The only text in the video is “Unlock the future,” and if one reads between the lines then they can probably guess that OnePlus is hinting towards the in-display fingerprint sensor, but then that feature has already been confirmed by the company.

Besides these, the phone was also revealed in an advertisement starring Amitabh Bachchan, who is the Indian brand ambassador of OnePlus. The teaser had then raised some speculation around the placement of Mr. Bachchan's finger on the backside of the phone, and it is expected to be the third camera on the rear.

Later, the smartphone maker also put out a teaser giving the message of having "more power". The teaser hints at a larger battery life. The most recent teaser, however, reveals, an edge-to-edge display, and a faint look at the in-display fingerprint sensor.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

When is the launch?

The phone will apparently launch on 17 October in India according to a leaked invite. The invite was found on a post on Weibo. It showed a cut out of the upcoming OnePlus 6T, with “Unlock the Speed” written on it, and that the event would take place in India, the second largest smartphone market after China.

Since the leak comes from unofficial sources, there is no way we can confirm this information.

OnePlus first put up a teaser for the phone’s launch, on Amazon, revealing clearly that it will be an Amazon exclusive.

Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the phone is expected to be powered the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 as its predecessor though there are reports which suggest that OnePlus could take a step down to a Snapdragon 710 chipset. Now, the Oppo R17 Pro, on which the OnePlus 6T is expected to be based did feature the Snapdragon 710 though it is unlikely that the brand will take a step down.

In terms of storage, the phone is might feature 8 GB RAM along with 256 GB. The phone will also feature a 6.14-inch Full HD Plus display. Coming to the optics, the OnePlus 6T may come with a triple camera setup. It was listed on a shopping website called GizTop which showed a OnePlus 6T model with a triple camera setup —20 MP+12 MP and a 3D TOF depth sensor.

As far as the price of the device is concerned, it has been speculated that OnePlus 6T will be priced slightly steeper as compared to what we have been seeing on the previous two T-series devices till now. The smartphone’s price might go up to $550 (about Rs 39,000), which is a $20 increase from the OnePlus 6’s price tag.