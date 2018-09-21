The OnePlus 6T, which is rumoured to be coming out on 17 October, has a new leak that has captured quite a few eyeballs.

The supposed flagship phone in the new leaked teaser is held by Amitabh Bachan who is the Indian brand ambassador of OnePlus.

The teaser raises a lot of speculation around the placement of Mr.Bachans finger on the backside of the phone.

The company seems to be slyly teasing us by making us question about what Bachan is hiding underneath his finger.

According to the previous leaks, the phone was rumoured to come with a triple lens camera on the rear, but the leaked teaser ad seems to reveal the phone's arrival with a dual-camera setup and it is also speculated to be talking about the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Now whether OnePlus is actually teasing us or it's just the way Big B holds his phone, we may only come to know with the phone's official unveiling.

The company seems to have confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller notch.

Also, it is expected to include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and a 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera system on the rear.

The phone was also seen to get listed on Amazon India's official site as an Amazon exclusive.

There is no official news on the launch or price of the phone, yet.