Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 September, 2018 18:49 IST

OnePlus 6T is coming with an in-display fingerprint reader, confirms OnePlus

OnePlus said that they had originally intended the technology for the OnePlus 5T.

For some time there have been a lot of rumours concerning the OnePlus 6T smartphone. Some claim that the phone will have a the waterdrop-like notch as seen on the Oppo F9 Pro, some claim of a triple-camera system and others have said that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Given the inevitability of the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus' official confirmation almost seems superfluous at this point. They didn't reveal much other than the confirm that the device was coming, but the one feature they did confirm was quite exciting. The OnePlus 6T is officially coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo nexB1024

The Chinese smartphone maker has communicated this information to CNET  in a mail that said "We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature (in-display scanner) as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

OnePlus further went on to state, as per CNET, that they had originally intended the technology for the OnePlus 5T. However, since this tech was only maturing at that time and no smartphone had actually implemented it at that time, the in-display fingerprint scanner rollout was postponed.

As of right now in India, the technology is only limited to three Vivo phones, which are the Vivo X21, Vivo NEX, and the recently launched Vivo V11 Pro. The functionality is quite straightforward really and it also needs an OLED panel to work. The sensor is placed below the screen and shines a light on your finger illuminating the ridges making a sort of 2D map of your finger.

OnePlus also went ahead and confirmed in its email to CNET that the OnePlus 6T will be 0.45 mm thicker than the OnePlus 6. This is due to the rearrangement process that the OnePlus 6T will undergo since there is no fingerprint sensor, giving the phone a more unibody look, as per the report.

As to when the phone is going to launch, given how OnePlus has launched its T-series smartphones in November, we can expect the same for the OnePlus 6T.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

OnePlus

OnePlus sets calendar for 15 January 2019 for possible launch of a 5G smartphone

Sep 04, 2018

OnePlus 6T

Leaked image of OnePlus 6T shows Oppo R17-like design, in-display fingerprint scanner

Sep 05, 2018

OxygenOS Open Beta

OnePlus 5/5T get OxygenOS Beta updates like Gaming Mode 3.0, Portrait Mode

Aug 30, 2018

Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 cannot stream HD content on either Netflix or Amazon Prime

Aug 31, 2018

Android Pie

OnePlus begins rolling Android Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6

Sep 09, 2018

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage

Sep 09, 2018

science

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018

Environment

World's largest patch of plastic in Pacific to be cleaned up in a massive effort

Sep 10, 2018

Pluto

Rejecting Pluto's status as a planet was erroneous and incorrect, argue scientists

Sep 08, 2018

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft to run out of fuel, remain in dwarf planet Ceres's orbit

Sep 08, 2018