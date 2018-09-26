Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 18:07 IST

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

LG will be launching the V40 ThinQ in New York on 3 October, followed by Korea on 4 October.

Google will launch the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6T, Huawei will launch the Mate 20 Pro, Nokia is launching a phone which hasn’t been confirmed, and LG is will launch the V40 ThinQ. What a month! There are going to be a lot many launches besides these, but lets glance at the most recent look of the LG V40 ThinQ which has been confirmed to launch on 3 October.

The According to an image posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, we can see that the phone has a triple-camera setup at the back, placed horizontally against each other. This is in line with the existing rumour that the phone will sport three cameras. Below the camera is the fingerprint sensor.

On the right, the phone has a power button and a possible sim card tray below it. On the left, we see the volume buttons, above an extra button, details about which we don’t know yet.

Speaking of the display, there doesn’t seem to be a notch. But there could be a possibility that it is hidden.

LG will be hosting an event in New York on 3 October, followed by another launch event in Korea on 4 October.

Along with the announcement of the event, LG had also released a teaser video of the smartphone, and the video suggests a triple camera setup on the rear.

Up until a few days ago, the Huawei P20 Pro was the only smartphone in the market that offers a triple camera setup. That changed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A7 in South Korea last week.

The Galaxy A7 was launched in India on 25 September. Head here to read our first impressions of the device.

