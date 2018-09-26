Google will launch the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6T, Huawei will launch the Mate 20 Pro, Nokia is launching a phone which hasn’t been confirmed, and LG is will launch the V40 ThinQ. What a month! There are going to be a lot many launches besides these, but lets glance at the most recent look of the LG V40 ThinQ which has been confirmed to launch on 3 October.

The According to an image posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, we can see that the phone has a triple-camera setup at the back, placed horizontally against each other. This is in line with the existing rumour that the phone will sport three cameras. Below the camera is the fingerprint sensor.

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

On the right, the phone has a power button and a possible sim card tray below it. On the left, we see the volume buttons, above an extra button, details about which we don’t know yet.

Speaking of the display, there doesn’t seem to be a notch. But there could be a possibility that it is hidden.

LG will be hosting an event in New York on 3 October, followed by another launch event in Korea on 4 October.

Along with the announcement of the event, LG had also released a teaser video of the smartphone, and the video suggests a triple camera setup on the rear.

Up until a few days ago, the Huawei P20 Pro was the only smartphone in the market that offers a triple camera setup. That changed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A7 in South Korea last week.

The Galaxy A7 was launched in India on 25 September. Head here to read our first impressions of the device.