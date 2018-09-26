Amid all the uncertainty around the launch date of One Plus 6T, an alleged invite to an upcoming OnePlus event has leaked, which suggests that the OnePlus 6T may launch on 17 October in India.

The information came from a post on Weibo. The leaked invite shows a cut out of the upcoming OnePlus 6T, with “Unlock the Speed” written on it. According to the invite, the event will take place in India, which is also the second largest smartphone market after China.

If this is indeed the launch date, then we can expect the phone to come after Huawei’s Mate 20 series that is slated to launch on 16 October in London.

But let us not forget that the leak comes from unofficial sources, and we should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Further, from what we gather from the recent rumours of the OnePlus 6T, the smartphone will ditch the unibrow notch for a waterdrop-like one. This is similar to the Essential PH-1, Oppo, and Vivo phones. This notch is supposed to give more screen space unlike the unibrow.

Older leaks suggest that OnePlus 6' successor may come with a camera upgrade—a triple camera setup.

Amid all the what-ifs about the phone, it is confirmed that the new offering from OnePlus will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.