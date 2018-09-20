Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 03:49 IST

OnePlus 6T, USB-C Bullets V2 launch teased on Amazon India website, date unknown

The OnePlus 6T is expected to one-up the OP6 with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner

Now that we’ve finished gawping at the brand-new iPhones, it’s time to turn our attention to a phone that us mortals would rather buy, the OnePlus 6T.

Rumoured to be coming out on 17 October, the OnePlus 6T is expected to one-up the previous phone with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and a smaller notch. Amazon has gotten in on the action by putting up a teaser for the phone’s launch, which will, if it wasn’t obvious yet, be an Amazon exclusive.

In terms of hardware, we’re expecting to see the same specs as we’ve seen on the Oppo R17 Pro, on which the OnePlus 6T is expected to be based. What’s interesting is that the Oppo R17 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, while OnePlus generally tends to go with whatever flagship chip Qualcomm is making at the time. Could this be a response to the Xiaomi’s Poco F1, the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered phone in the world?

Regardless, the rest of the expected specs include a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and a 16 MP + 20 MP dual camera system on the rear.

Will OnePlus launch a cheaper phone to take on Xiaomi’s Pocophone or will it use the 6T as a footstool to true flagship smartphone territory? By this time next month, we’ll know for sure.

The OnePlus 6T will be an amazon exclusive.

