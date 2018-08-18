OnePlus 6T may hit the markets in October this year.

According to a report by CNet, OnePlus 6’s cousin T will be launching in October (about the same time the new Pixel devices are expected), with an exclusive deal with US carrier T-Mobile. “That includes a specific version of the OnePlus 6T optimized for T-Mobile's network”.

OnePlus smartphones have always worked with T-Mobile, but from what the report suggests, the OnePlus 6T version launching in carrier stores will reportedly be “optimised” for T-Mobile’s network.

However, there seems to be some speed bump in this whole exclusive partnerships. The report states, “The only hiccup with the US launch could come from the testing required by T-Mobile to get certification on the network. OnePlus is still in the process of getting what’s known as “technical approval” at the carrier, according to one person. Failure to get the approval could cause a delay with the carrier launch.”

But what about the global version?

While the report does suggest an exclusive deal with the carrier, it has also mentions a release of the global version soon after. “The company, however, will still sell its standard global version that's unlocked and able to run on either AT&T or T-Mobile.”

OnePlus 6T pricing?

Further, the report also claims that the OnePlus 6T will be priced slightly steeper as compared to what we have been seeing on the previous two T-series devices till now. Reportedly, the smartphone’s price will go up to $550, which is a $20 increase from the OnePlus 6’s price tag. For perspective, $550 translates to about Rs 39,000 without all the taxes.

In line with today’s report, a while ago, the company said that it had some pretty big ambitions for its future, which included a 5G device, and also partnering with a US carrier.