OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 6T is coming and that it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Now since the last two years, we can see that the T-version of the OnePlus was not such a massive incremental update on the original device. However, it would seem that OnePlus is trying to change that.

The OnePlus 6T is apparently listed at the time of writing on a shopping website called Giztop that has revealed its specs, design, and price. While the internals listed out were not out of the ordinary, one thing has definitely caught peoples eyes. It is the triple camera system shown on the back of the phone.

This is a huge upgrade in terms of design, something we had earlier anticipated to be shown on the OnePlus 7. As per the listing, the phone is shown to have 20 MP + 12 MP plus a 3D TOF depth sensor, not unlike the one seen on the recently launched Oppo R17 Pro.

Together with the waterdrop-like notch, in-display fingerprint sensor and the triple camera system, this could be the biggest increment we have seen on a OnePlus T device. The price of the of the phone has been revealed to be $569 and could make the OnePlus 6 obsolete.

In terms of hardware, the listing showed what is expected such as the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 and 8 GB of RAM, along with 64 and 128 GB of storage. Will this update make people forget about the Poco F1 and move towards the OnePlus 6T? Time will tell. One thing for sure is that if this listing is correct then, OnePlus will be focussing a lot more on camera this time around.