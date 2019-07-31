Wednesday, July 31, 2019Back to
New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPad's home screen

In this iOS 13 update, users might be able to choose from 30 smaller apps or 20 larger apps for their home screen.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 18:12:00 IST

Apple has recently announced new updates in its iOS 13 beta. This is the fifth update that the company has added to its iOS 13 beta. One good news here is that now the users will be able to tweak the home screen as per their choice on iPhones. This feature is already available for the fifth beta of iPadOS, and it is expected to come in the fifth beta for iOS 13 for the iPhones.

As per a report by MacRumors, the updated version will allow users to resize app icons on your iPad OS. In this new feature, you will be able to choose the app grid from two options — 4X5 and 6x5 and you will get the bigger or smaller icons accordingly. You will also see the "More" and "Bigger" option that will give 30 smaller apps or 20 larger apps accordingly.

(Also read: iOS 13, iPadOS: Here's a list of all iPhones and iPads that will get the update)

New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPads home screen

Image: tech2

This is the first time that the tech company is introducing such a feature that will allow users to customize their home screen.

The iPadOS devices that are expected to get this feature are

iPadOS compatible devices

12.9-inch iPad Pro
11-inch iPad Pro
10.5-inch iPad Pro
9.7-inch iPad Pro
iPad (6th-generation)
iPad (5th-generation)
iPad mini (5th-generation)
iPad mini 4
iPad Air (3rd-generation)
iPad Air 2

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


