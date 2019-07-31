tech2 News Staff

Apple has recently announced new updates in its iOS 13 beta. This is the fifth update that the company has added to its iOS 13 beta. One good news here is that now the users will be able to tweak the home screen as per their choice on iPhones. This feature is already available for the fifth beta of iPadOS, and it is expected to come in the fifth beta for iOS 13 for the iPhones.

As per a report by MacRumors, the updated version will allow users to resize app icons on your iPad OS. In this new feature, you will be able to choose the app grid from two options — 4X5 and 6x5 and you will get the bigger or smaller icons accordingly. You will also see the "More" and "Bigger" option that will give 30 smaller apps or 20 larger apps accordingly.

This is the first time that the tech company is introducing such a feature that will allow users to customize their home screen.

The iPadOS devices that are expected to get this feature are

iPadOS compatible devices

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th-generation)

iPad (5th-generation)

iPad mini (5th-generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd-generation)

iPad Air 2

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

