iOS 13, iPadOS: Here's a list of all iPhones and iPads that will get the update

Here's a list of all iPhones compatible with iOS 13 and iPad models compatible with the new iPadOS.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 13:49:59 IST

Earlier this week, at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019, Apple released the next iteration of iOS for iPhones and a separate iPadOS for the iPads. The updates bring with it several apps that have been rebuilt from the ground up and several features that have been heavily redesigned. For instance, iOS 13 now has system-wide dark mode, improved keyboard typing with swipe functionality, improved Apple Maps, a single sign-in feature, among others.

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iPadOS, on the other hand, will now allow Apple to offer features that are particularly useful for the iPad, including multitasking features, including a split-screen feature, Slide-Over and multitasking improvements, and also changes to the dock.

All details about the iPadOS here.

iOS 13, iPadOS: Heres a list of all iPhones and iPads that will get the update

Apps on iOS 13 will load twice as fast as they used to.

While these new features are exciting, what's critical to know is if you should really be excited for them! Will your smartphone get all these new features? Or is it compatible to get at least a few of them? Here's a list of all iPhones compatible with iOS 13 and iPad models compatible with the new iPadOS.

iOS 13 compatible devices

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
iPhone SE
iPod touch 7th-generation

Notably, not all iOS 13 features will be available across all the mentioned iPhones. There will be more clarity on that once Apple breaks down the features list for different models.

iPadOS compatible devices

12.9-inch iPad Pro
11-inch iPad Pro
10.5-inch iPad Pro
9.7-inch iPad Pro
iPad (6th-generation)
iPad (5th-generation)
iPad mini (5th-generation)
iPad mini 4
iPad Air (3rd-generation)
iPad Air 2

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

Apple announces a new redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Apple's new Pro Display XDR display has a separate pro stand priced at $999

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multi-tasking, new home screen and more

WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Apple's new 'Sign in with Apple' privacy feature to rival Facebook, Google's web logins

Apple introduces web login, stresses privacy in a challenge to Google and Facebook

WWDC 2019: Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV

Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, iPadOS, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

