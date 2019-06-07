tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2019, Apple released the next iteration of iOS for iPhones and a separate iPadOS for the iPads. The updates bring with it several apps that have been rebuilt from the ground up and several features that have been heavily redesigned. For instance, iOS 13 now has system-wide dark mode, improved keyboard typing with swipe functionality, improved Apple Maps, a single sign-in feature, among others.

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iPadOS, on the other hand, will now allow Apple to offer features that are particularly useful for the iPad, including multitasking features, including a split-screen feature, Slide-Over and multitasking improvements, and also changes to the dock.

All details about the iPadOS here.

While these new features are exciting, what's critical to know is if you should really be excited for them! Will your smartphone get all these new features? Or is it compatible to get at least a few of them? Here's a list of all iPhones compatible with iOS 13 and iPad models compatible with the new iPadOS.

iOS 13 compatible devices

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch 7th-generation

Notably, not all iOS 13 features will be available across all the mentioned iPhones. There will be more clarity on that once Apple breaks down the features list for different models.

iPadOS compatible devices

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th-generation)

iPad (5th-generation)

iPad mini (5th-generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd-generation)

iPad Air 2

