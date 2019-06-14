tech2 News Staff

Huawei had unveiled its own take on the upcoming segment of foldable smartphones in the form of the Mate X. Although Samsung beat them to it with the Fold, it faced issues once its review units were out. In order to avoid any such problems with its own device, Huawei has delayed its launch to September.

From an CNBC report, Huawei is apparently being more “cautious” about the Mate X after looking at all the issues the Samsung Fold went through. When the Fold reached reviewers, the foldable screen broke and it wasn’t just an outlier case. Since then, Samsung recalled all the devices and a fresh release date will soon be announced by the company in July.

In order to ensure there aren’t any defects, extra tests are being conducted on the Mate X before its global launch. It's going to support 5G connectivity so it will focus on regions that have already started rolling out 5G networks.

Huawei has been facing a lot of setbacks since it was put on a US trade ban list. Several companies such as Google, Intel, Qualcomm and more cut off ties with the Chinese company following the ban. It meant Huawei wouldn't be able to use Android’s services on its future smartphones, August 2019 onwards, including other hardware and software services from other companies. It will be interesting to see whether the Mate X is going to ship with an existing Android build or with its own HongMeng OS or ARK OS, that’s allegedly 60 percent faster than Android.

