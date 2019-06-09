Sunday, June 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

Samsung is in the process of testing out the redesigned model with three mobile carriers in the US.

tech2 News StaffJun 09, 2019 13:12:53 IST

The Galaxy Fold has become one of the most controversial smartphones of this year and it hasn't even officially launched yet. Right from the get-go review units were cracking, breaking or developing bumps in the screen making them unusable. The problem identified was a poor choice of hardware design which left a big 6mm gap at the bottom of the hinge which was an entry point of dust and particulate matter.

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

The Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

For a phone that is nearly at the $2,000 mark, it is unacceptable to have such glaring design flaws and so there was a recall and Samsung has still not told us when the phone could officially be launching. After nearly a month and a half, we are now likely to know this launch date. A Samsung executive has been reported to have hinted that the Galaxy Fold may get released sometime in July.

Also according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung is in the process of testing out the redesigned model with three mobile carriers in the US and has a release picked next month.

The two main problems in the Galaxy Fold concerned the hinge on the device and the protective layer on the device's screen. For the latter problem, the report says that Samsung has put the protective plastic coating under the frame of the device, thereby making it really hard for a regular user to peel it off.

The hinge problem has been resolved by reducing the gap at the bottom which was the main reason for dust and debris to enter inside the phone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch gets delayed, to arrive after June: Report

May 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch gets delayed, to arrive after June: Report
Apple granted patents featuring foldable displays that bend both ways: Report

Apple

Apple granted patents featuring foldable displays that bend both ways: Report

May 30, 2019
Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

Samsung

Samsung online sales get doubled by M-series with over 2 million units sold

May 30, 2019
Samsung plans to cut smartphone production in China as its market share falls

Samsung

Samsung plans to cut smartphone production in China as its market share falls

Jun 06, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 to get Android Pie update by 3 June

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 to get Android Pie update by 3 June

May 25, 2019
Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi patent surfaces showing the company is working on an in-display camera

Jun 02, 2019

science

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019