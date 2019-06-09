tech2 News Staff

The Galaxy Fold has become one of the most controversial smartphones of this year and it hasn't even officially launched yet. Right from the get-go review units were cracking, breaking or developing bumps in the screen making them unusable. The problem identified was a poor choice of hardware design which left a big 6mm gap at the bottom of the hinge which was an entry point of dust and particulate matter.

For a phone that is nearly at the $2,000 mark, it is unacceptable to have such glaring design flaws and so there was a recall and Samsung has still not told us when the phone could officially be launching. After nearly a month and a half, we are now likely to know this launch date. A Samsung executive has been reported to have hinted that the Galaxy Fold may get released sometime in July.

Also according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung is in the process of testing out the redesigned model with three mobile carriers in the US and has a release picked next month.

The two main problems in the Galaxy Fold concerned the hinge on the device and the protective layer on the device's screen. For the latter problem, the report says that Samsung has put the protective plastic coating under the frame of the device, thereby making it really hard for a regular user to peel it off.

The hinge problem has been resolved by reducing the gap at the bottom which was the main reason for dust and debris to enter inside the phone.

