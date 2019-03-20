Nandini Yadav

Click…Unfold…click…fold! That’s how Huawei Mate X goes from a tablet to a smartphone, when you tap its release button.

It’s sturdy, it’s gorgeous-looking, and it is bendy! Ironically though, when I got my hands on the Mate X, I was strictly asked not to fold the foldable phone. The prototype is still in a pre-production phase and that’s also why the company has not officially announced a lot of its specifications.

However, we do know that the Huawei Mate X will be fuelled by two batteries that together hold 4,500 mAh power. The battery will be supported by world’s first 55W charger, that can fuel up your device from zero to 85 percent in 30 minutes.

But, to be honest, what floored me about the Mate X was not its specifications, but the way the only-seen-in-patents-till-now tech was now live and in my hands. The Mate X has an 8-inch display when you hold it in a tablet mode, which folds outwards to give you two displays — a 6.6-inch primary display in the front, and a 6.35-inch secondary display at the back. The back display mostly serves the purpose for selfie preview and viewfinder.

In fact, this may sound like apples and oranges, but when the Mate X is folded, the front and back screen, reminded me a little of the Vivo Nex Dual Display edition. Similar to the Vivo phone, the Mate X essentially does not compromise on different or lower resolution sensors for selfies. Because the triple-camera setup sits at the back of the device, and the phone folds only mid-way through the back, you are able to use the same camera sensors for both rear camera pictures and selfies.

That camera setup is also the reason why the MateX is bezel-less and has no notch or punch-hole for the sensors on the display. It’s just pure display on one side.

By the way, the image quality was pretty awesome. I used it for selfie videos and rear cam videos and even pictures and the images looked great. I couldn’t transfer these image and video samples to another device but loved what I saw. Clarity, colour, sharpness, on fleek!

I want to go back again and mention the sturdiness of the device. When the Huawei spokesperson was demonstrating the device to us, I was wondering how delicate the phone would be and I kept telling myself that I must be careful with it. Because I am Miss Butterfingers. However, when I actually got the device, I realised, it actually isn’t flimsy-feeling at all. The hinges are hooked on well. The displays don’t hang on loose to the hinge, but the folding gesture is also quite smooth.

I also quickly surfed through the phone. It was running Android Pie, but Huawei said that when the device does hit the market (which is expectedly the second half of 2019) the phone will come with the then-latest software.

Additionally, I also sneaked a peek into the About Phone section of the phone and saw the device running Kirin 970 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Experience-wise, I was surprised how smooth the device runs, the touch, the navigation, it’s butter! I deliberately switched apps, split screen, shut apps, opened them, to see if the device lags, but it didn’t. I also played YouTube videos, surfed through Tech2’s website on the phone, I found no issues.

via GIPHY

And then, when I was done playing with the device, I suddenly realise, that I have fallen in love a little with the phone, but to actually buy it, I would have to fork out an eye-watering 2,300 euros, and that sounds like it’s never happening. But here’s me thinking out loud, the Huawei Mate X, or even the Samsung Galaxy Fold, that is launching in the markets in April 2019, may be out-of-this-world expensive and cost as much as a laptop or two, but they have paved the way for revolution in the smartphone industry, and that’s what’s amazing!

