Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X has paved way for the future of smartphone technology and this has got me very excited!

Nandini YadavMar 20, 2019 18:24:48 IST

Click…Unfold…click…fold! That’s how Huawei Mate X goes from a tablet to a smartphone, when you tap its release button.

It’s sturdy, it’s gorgeous-looking, and it is bendy! Ironically though, when I got my hands on the Mate X, I was strictly asked not to fold the foldable phone. The prototype is still in a pre-production phase and that’s also why the company has not officially announced a lot of its specifications.

However, we do know that the Huawei Mate X will be fuelled by two batteries that together hold 4,500 mAh power. The battery will be supported by world’s first 55W charger, that can fuel up your device from zero to 85 percent in 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X Pro has an 8-inch display when in the tablet mode. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

But, to be honest, what floored me about the Mate X was not its specifications, but the way the only-seen-in-patents-till-now tech was now live and in my hands. The Mate X has an 8-inch display when you hold it in a tablet mode, which folds outwards to give you two displays — a 6.6-inch primary display in the front, and a 6.35-inch secondary display at the back. The back display mostly serves the purpose for selfie preview and viewfinder.

Huawei Mate X sports a triple-camera setup at the back. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Huawei Mate X sports a triple-camera setup at the back. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

In fact, this may sound like apples and oranges, but when the Mate X is folded, the front and back screen, reminded me a little of the Vivo Nex Dual Display edition. Similar to the Vivo phone, the Mate X essentially does not compromise on different or lower resolution sensors for selfies. Because the triple-camera setup sits at the back of the device, and the phone folds only mid-way through the back, you are able to use the same camera sensors for both rear camera pictures and selfies.

That camera setup is also the reason why the MateX is bezel-less and has no notch or punch-hole for the sensors on the display. It’s just pure display on one side.

Huawei Mate X folds outwards. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Huawei Mate X folds outwards. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

By the way, the image quality was pretty awesome. I used it for selfie videos and rear cam videos and even pictures and the images looked great. I couldn’t transfer these image and video samples to another device but loved what I saw. Clarity, colour, sharpness, on fleek!

I want to go back again and mention the sturdiness of the device. When the Huawei spokesperson was demonstrating the device to us, I was wondering how delicate the phone would be and I kept telling myself that I must be careful with it. Because I am Miss Butterfingers. However, when I actually got the device, I realised, it actually isn’t flimsy-feeling at all. The hinges are hooked on well. The displays don’t hang on loose to the hinge, but the folding gesture is also quite smooth.

I also quickly surfed through the phone. It was running Android Pie, but Huawei said that when the device does hit the market (which is expectedly the second half of 2019) the phone will come with the then-latest software.

Huawei Mate X uses Leica lenses. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Huawei Mate X uses Leica lenses. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Additionally, I also sneaked a peek into the About Phone section of the phone and saw the device running Kirin 970 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Experience-wise, I was surprised how smooth the device runs, the touch, the navigation, it’s butter! I deliberately switched apps, split screen, shut apps, opened them, to see if the device lags, but it didn’t. I also played YouTube videos, surfed through Tech2’s website on the phone, I found no issues.

via GIPHY

And then, when I was done playing with the device, I suddenly realise, that I have fallen in love a little with the phone, but to actually buy it, I would have to fork out an eye-watering 2,300 euros, and that sounds like it’s never happening. But here’s me thinking out loud, the Huawei Mate X, or even the Samsung Galaxy Fold, that is launching in the markets in April 2019, may be out-of-this-world expensive and cost as much as a laptop or two, but they have paved the way for revolution in the smartphone industry, and that’s what’s amazing!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Mate X

Huawei announces that it is bringing its foldable Mate X smartphone to India

Mar 20, 2019
Huawei announces that it is bringing its foldable Mate X smartphone to India
Samsung now working on two more folding smartphones after Galaxy Fold: Report

Galaxy Fold

Samsung now working on two more folding smartphones after Galaxy Fold: Report

Mar 07, 2019
Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

Huawei

Huawei Watch GT launched in India alongside the Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro

Mar 12, 2019
Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Huawei

Huawei P30 series leaked press renders reveal camera and design details in all its glory

Mar 16, 2019
China to support Huawei’s bid for legal redress in the United States

Huawei

China to support Huawei’s bid for legal redress in the United States

Mar 08, 2019
Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Huawei

Huawei P30 series price leaked, might be cheaper than Galaxy S10 lineup

Mar 19, 2019

science

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Robotics

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Mar 20, 2019
JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Asteroids

JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Mar 20, 2019
DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Genetic Testing

DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Mar 20, 2019
Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Super Worm Moon

Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Mar 20, 2019