tech2 News Staff

At an event in London, Honor has launched two new smartphones — the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The devices succeed last year's Honor 10 series, and their highlight is a quad-camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 48 MP one.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro: Price and availability

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro come in two variants each that offer different RAM and storage options. The Honor 20 Pro will be priced at €599 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant while the Honor 20 will be price at €499 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version.

Honor 20 Pro comes in a Phantom Blue and Phantom Black, colours while the Honor 20 comes with Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Icelandic White colours.

Availability of Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro in India has not been revealed yet.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro: Specifications and features

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro essentially differ on the RAM and storage option, and the battery on offer. Besides that both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro feature a 6.26-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display. The two models have capacitive fingerprint sensors on the side which is similar to the Galaxy S10e along with facial recognition technology.

Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. While the Honor 20 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery, the Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750 mAh one.

For photography, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 16 MP f/2.2 aperture super wide lens + 48 MP f/1.4 aperture primary lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 2 MP macro focus lens. For selfie, both the phones come with a 32 MP shooter.

As for the OS, Huawei has confirmed that its devices that are being announced on 21 May won't be affected by Google's recent decision. Besides, Google has also temporarily lifted the ban for the next three months too.

Apart from that Honor has also announced the Honor Lite smartphone retailing at a price of €299.

