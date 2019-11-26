Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
ColorOS 7 announced in India: Select Reno, Reno 10x Zoom users to receive trial version today

Oppo says that starting 26 November, select Oppo Reno, Reno 10x zoom users will start to receive the trial version of the update.


Nandini YadavNov 26, 2019 15:01:27 IST

ColorOS7 has been announced for India after a week of having been announced in China. Oppo held the global launch for the new version of the operating system in New Delhi today.

The new operating system comes with features like new "pebble-style" of icons, sound effects, a revamped UI, all-day comfort dark mode, new features for the camera among others.

At the launch today, Oppo has also announced the rollout timeline for the trial version of the newly launched operating system for Oppo smartphones.

ColorOS 7 announced in India: Select Reno, Reno 10x Zoom users to receive trial version today

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

ColorOS 7: What's new?

ColorOS 7 as per the company, is by far the best ColorOS ever made.

ColorOS icons and wallpapers

The new operating system's colour saturation has been reduced to improve the colour levels and not cause visual fatigue. Oppo has also redesigned the app icons in the ColorOS 7 that use material design.

The ColorOS 7 also comes with new iOS-like dynamic wallpapers. As part of the company's localisation efforts, it has also announced some "Indian-ised" wallpapers to the basket.

ColorOS Themes

The new ColorOS 7 comes with what the company calls "all-day comfort dark mode". The company says that it has added an algorithm in the new operating system, which will allow users to also use third-party apps in dark mode, which themselves haven't yet received their own dark mode themes. Oppo also says that the dark mode can reduce power consumption by 38 percent.

Oppo has also announced Star Wars and other themes in the operating system and says that a bunch of these will be available for free for its users.

ColorOS 7 system performance

Oppo says that the ColorOS 7 also improves system performance with experiences like faster app launch, smoother multi-app usage, and improved gaming and touch experience.

The company also promises an improvement of up to 40 percent in the RAM optimisation and it is said to bring a 25 percent spike in startup time. As per the company, new power-saving features increase battery life by 10 percent in daily use. Oppo has also announced something called an 'anti-ageing' system for the ColorOS 7, which is apparently aimed at keeping the device from feeling outdated.

 

ColorOS 7 feature for photography and video

For camera, the ColorOS 7 brings a new "ultra night mode" along with a better portrait mode and a super steady mode for videos. A new video and image editor called Soloop has also been introduced that will allow faster editing. A new "Focus mode" will also come in the game space that will enhance your gaming experience.

 

ColorOS 7 also comes with AI Beautification 2.0 for "improved" selfies.

 

ColorOS 7 features

ColorOS 7 comes with a Personal Information Protection feature that lets you customise who can see what information on your device. The new operating system also comes with an app lock feature that enables the apps to be opened only by using your fingerprint sensor. The new OS also lets you demarcate some files and folders as confidential so no one other than you can view those files even if they use your phone.

ColorOS 7 also comes with improved gestures. The three-finger screenshot feature can now be swiped down to share or swiped up to take a long-screenshot.

The new operating system will also have modal pages that will somewhat be a picture-in-picture tab for settings within an app instead of opening a separate page for the same.

Oppo has also announced something called Oppo Relax, which will bring new and "soothing" sound alerts, notifications sounds, keypad tones, etc. These sound tones will launch early next year.

ColorOS 7 will also come with DigiLocker and DocVault apps.

For safe smartphone usage, the ColorOS 7-powered smartphone will also get a Riding mode.

Oppo also announced a "Music Party" feature on ColorOS 7, where users can create new music playlists and share them via apps or by using QR codes.

ColorOS 7: Release timeline (trial version)

 As for availability, Oppo has announced that starting today (26 November), select Oppo Reno and Reno 10x zoom (Review) users will start to receive the trial version of the update. This will be the first official phase of the rollout for ColorOS 7. The second phase will apparently begin in December 2019, with Oppo Reno 2 (Review)Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro (Review), Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avenger Edition receiving the update.

The third phase of the rollout starts in Q1 2020, wherein all versions of Oppo Find X (Review), Reno Z, Reno 2F, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro (First Impressions), Oppo RX17 Pro, Reno 2Z and Oppo A9, will start to receive the update. The exact dates of the Q1 2020 rollout haven't been revealed.

The final is the fourth phase of rollout that will begin in Q2 2020, which will include updates to Oppo F7 (Review), Oppo F7 128G, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro (Review), Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Pro, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and Oppo K3.

Oppo did not reveal the update timeline for Realme phones yet.

