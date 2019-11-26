Nandini Yadav

ColorOS7 has been announced for India after a week of having been announced in China. Oppo held the global launch for the new version of the operating system in New Delhi today.

The new operating system comes with features like new "pebble-style" of icons, sound effects, a revamped UI, all-day comfort dark mode, new features for the camera among others.

At the launch today, Oppo has also announced the rollout timeline for the trial version of the newly launched operating system for Oppo smartphones.

ColorOS 7: What's new?

ColorOS 7 as per the company, is by far the best ColorOS ever made.

ColorOS icons and wallpapers

The new operating system's colour saturation has been reduced to improve the colour levels and not cause visual fatigue. Oppo has also redesigned the app icons in the ColorOS 7 that use material design.

The ColorOS 7 also comes with new iOS-like dynamic wallpapers. As part of the company's localisation efforts, it has also announced some "Indian-ised" wallpapers to the basket.

ColorOS Themes

The new ColorOS 7 comes with what the company calls "all-day comfort dark mode". The company says that it has added an algorithm in the new operating system, which will allow users to also use third-party apps in dark mode, which themselves haven't yet received their own dark mode themes. Oppo also says that the dark mode can reduce power consumption by 38 percent.

Oppo has also announced Star Wars and other themes in the operating system and says that a bunch of these will be available for free for its users.

ColorOS 7 system performance

Oppo says that the ColorOS 7 also improves system performance with experiences like faster app launch, smoother multi-app usage, and improved gaming and touch experience.

.@oppo says that #ColorOS7 enables apps to launch faster by 25 percent. It allows smoother switch between multiple apps. For gaming, the touch response has been increased by 15 percent in the new OS and the frame rate is also up by 19 percent.#ColorOS7Launch — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

The company also promises an improvement of up to 40 percent in the RAM optimisation and it is said to bring a 25 percent spike in startup time. As per the company, new power-saving features increase battery life by 10 percent in daily use. Oppo has also announced something called an 'anti-ageing' system for the ColorOS 7, which is apparently aimed at keeping the device from feeling outdated.

ColorOS 7 feature for photography and video

For camera, the ColorOS 7 brings a new "ultra night mode" along with a better portrait mode and a super steady mode for videos. A new video and image editor called Soloop has also been introduced that will allow faster editing. A new "Focus mode" will also come in the game space that will enhance your gaming experience.

.@oppomobileindia has also announced an Ultra Dark mode in #ColorOS7 for improved night photography. A video editor called Soloop has also been announced. #ColorOS7Launch @oppo pic.twitter.com/7HAvyaDZLy — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

ColorOS 7 also comes with AI Beautification 2.0 for "improved" selfies.

ColorOS 7 features

ColorOS 7 comes with a Personal Information Protection feature that lets you customise who can see what information on your device. The new operating system also comes with an app lock feature that enables the apps to be opened only by using your fingerprint sensor. The new OS also lets you demarcate some files and folders as confidential so no one other than you can view those files even if they use your phone.

.@oppo has added a new 'Personal Information Protection' feature that enables you to lock your apps that can be opened only by your fingerprint. This feature also lets you hide some files and folders that you think are confidential.#ColorOS7 #ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/AqKs0GBEyz — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

ColorOS 7 also comes with improved gestures. The three-finger screenshot feature can now be swiped down to share or swiped up to take a long-screenshot.

The new operating system will also have modal pages that will somewhat be a picture-in-picture tab for settings within an app instead of opening a separate page for the same.

.@oppo has added something called Modal Pages to the new #ColorOS7 that will enable effortless multi-tasking.#ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/Qou0R84htc — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

Oppo has also announced something called Oppo Relax, which will bring new and "soothing" sound alerts, notifications sounds, keypad tones, etc. These sound tones will launch early next year.

.@oppo has also re-worked the sound effects like notification sound, keypad tone, alarm settings, ringtones and alarms in #ColorOS7. The new sound effects are part of a new feature called Oppo Relax, which will be available early next year,#ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/xD1k4ZxcXg — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

ColorOS 7 will also come with DigiLocker and DocVault apps.

.@oppomobileindia will also be the first smartphone company to work with @digilocker_ind as an authorised partner. The new OS also comes with an app called DocVault for storing soft copies of all important documents in one place. #ColorOS7 #ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/qHO39vRhKm — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

For safe smartphone usage, the ColorOS 7-powered smartphone will also get a Riding mode.

Oppo also announced a "Music Party" feature on ColorOS 7, where users can create new music playlists and share them via apps or by using QR codes.

.@oppomobileindia has also announced a feature called "Music Party" in #ColorOS7 that lets you create and share playlists using QR codes or via apps. #ColorOS7Launch pic.twitter.com/sCrhARqSkg — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 26, 2019

ColorOS 7: Release timeline (trial version)

As for availability, Oppo has announced that starting today (26 November), select Oppo Reno and Reno 10x zoom (Review) users will start to receive the trial version of the update. This will be the first official phase of the rollout for ColorOS 7. The second phase will apparently begin in December 2019, with Oppo Reno 2 (Review), Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro (Review), Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avenger Edition receiving the update.

The third phase of the rollout starts in Q1 2020, wherein all versions of Oppo Find X (Review), Reno Z, Reno 2F, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro (First Impressions), Oppo RX17 Pro, Reno 2Z and Oppo A9, will start to receive the update. The exact dates of the Q1 2020 rollout haven't been revealed.

The final is the fourth phase of rollout that will begin in Q2 2020, which will include updates to Oppo F7 (Review), Oppo F7 128G, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro (Review), Oppo R15, Oppo R15 Pro, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and Oppo K3.

Oppo did not reveal the update timeline for Realme phones yet.

