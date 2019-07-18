Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A9 with Helio P70 SoC, 6 GB RAM launched in India for Rs 15,490, sale starts on 20 July

The Oppo A9 comes with a drop-notch display and a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FHD+ display.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 18:32:20 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A9. The device will go on sale on 20 July on both offline and online stores for a starting price of Rs 15,490. The device had been launched earlier in China for a price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 18,000).

Oppo A9 with Helio P70 SoC, 6 GB RAM launched in India for Rs 15,490, sale starts on 20 July

Oppo A9.

Coming to the specs of the device, the Oppo A9 comes with a drop-notch display and a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FHD+ display which Oppo claims has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone looks quite similar to the Oppo F9 Pro (Review) launched last year. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The phone will be running on the Helio P70 SoC and have 6 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of storage. In terms of software, the phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 skin overlayed.

The camera department of the phone is handled by a dual 16 MP primary plus 2 MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, we spot a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more. Powering the device is a 4,020mAh battery with fast charging support.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Oppo

Oppo K3 and A9 expected to launch in India on 19 July: Here's what to expect

Jul 11, 2019
Oppo K3 and A9 expected to launch in India on 19 July: Here's what to expect
Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

Oppo

Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

Jul 12, 2019
Oppo K3 with pop-up front camera to reportedly launch in India on 19 July

Oppo K3

Oppo K3 with pop-up front camera to reportedly launch in India on 19 July

Jul 08, 2019
Indian firms not being able to produce products that are recognised around the globe is worrying

Xiaomi

Indian firms not being able to produce products that are recognised around the globe is worrying

Jul 07, 2019
Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off: Here are some of the best offers and discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off: Here are some of the best offers and discounts

Jul 15, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Redmi

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Jul 08, 2019

science

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019