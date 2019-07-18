tech2 News Staff

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced its latest smartphone in India called the Oppo A9. The device will go on sale on 20 July on both offline and online stores for a starting price of Rs 15,490. The device had been launched earlier in China for a price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 18,000).

Coming to the specs of the device, the Oppo A9 comes with a drop-notch display and a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FHD+ display which Oppo claims has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone looks quite similar to the Oppo F9 Pro (Review) launched last year. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The phone will be running on the Helio P70 SoC and have 6 GB of RAM paired with 128 GB of storage. In terms of software, the phone will run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 skin overlayed.

The camera department of the phone is handled by a dual 16 MP primary plus 2 MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, we spot a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, more. Powering the device is a 4,020mAh battery with fast charging support.

