tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, Oppo unveiled a new series called Reno in India, and its highlight was the shark-fin pop-up camera and the hybrid 10X zoom in the higher variant. Now, just months later, Oppo has already announced the successor — Reno 2 — along with two new variants.

Oppo has announced Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F smartphones in India today. All three smartphones come with a quad-camera setup with a primary 48 MP sensor. Also common between the three variants is the design, the Game Boost 3.0 mode, Game Space, a 3.5 mm jack, in-display fingerprint sensor, type-C charging port, VOOC 3.0 flash charging, and a 4,000 mAh battery. All three models in the Reno 2 series also run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F pricing and availability

All three Reno phones come in sole variants. The Reno 2 is priced at Rs 36,990, and the Reno 2Z is priced at Rs 29,990. The Reno 2F, on the other hand, will be available in November this year, and the prices are yet to be revealed.

The date of availability is different for all the variants. Reno 2 will be available for purchase starting 20 September, whereas the Reno 2Z will go on sale from 6 September. The Reno devices will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

Talking about the highest variant of the lot — Oppo Reno 2 — features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, which Oppo calls an E3 Sunlight screen. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and features Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and the fifth-generation Gorilla Glass at the back.

Powering the Oppo Reno 2 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for optics, at the rear, the Reno 2 sports a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, a 13 MP telephoto sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP mono lens. The camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom, ultra-dark mode, and ultra steady video.

Up front for selfies, the Reno 2 features a 16 MP sensor with a soft flash and comes with an AI beauty mode.

Fuelling the Oppo reno 2 is a 4,000 mAH battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Reno 2 also supports NFC, UFS2.1, LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F specifications and features

As for the two lower variants — Reno 2Z and Reno 2F — the differentiating factor between the two devices are their chipsets and the on-board storage. While the Oppo Reno 2Z is powered by a MediaTek P90, the Reno 2F features the MediaTek P70. Additionally, both phones feature 8 GB of RAM but the Reno 2Z offers 256 GB storage and the Reno 2F offers 128 GB storage. Surprisingly, there is also a difference in the Bluetooth tech in the two smartphones — Reno 2Z supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Reno 2F offers Bluetooth 4,2.

Besides that, both Reno 2Z and Reno 2F feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 5th generation Gorilla Glass for protection on front and back.

In terms of camera too, the overall setup on the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F is the same, that is a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens, and a 2 MP portrait lens. However, the difference here is the sensor used for the primary camera and the video modes in the camera.

The Reno 2Z's camera uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor and offers an Ultra Dark mode and an Ultra Steady Video mode, whereas Reno 2F uses Samsung's GM1 sensor and sports the Ultra Mode 2,0. Both Reno 2Z and Reno 2F, however, support electronic image stabilisation.

Both Reno 2Z and Reno 2F sport a 16 MP camera for selfies along with an AI beauty mode.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.