With Avengers: Endgame now showing on screens across India, Oppo is cashing in on the release of the final chapter of the decade-old story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The smartphone manufacturer has launched the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone today in India at an event in New Delhi. It will be exclusively available on Amazon India. Pre-orders begin from today and the first sale will be held on 1 May. It will make its way to offline stores from 4 May.

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition

Oppo has made a few cosmetic changes to the body. It sports a Blue glossy finish with Oppo’s signature gradient effect with a hexagonal pattern underneath. There’s also a partial Red Avengers logo on the rear panel and the power button is accented in red. A Captain America-themed case is included in the package that doubles up as a smartphone holder using the shield design on the rear. Apart from the phone, buyers will receive an Avengers collector’s badge along with the regular components including the charger and charging cable in the box.

Apart from the outer body, the only difference in hardware is a beefed up internal storage of 128 GB.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo F11 Pro features a tall full HD+ display and covers over 90.9 percent of the front fascia. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, which is paired with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB native storage. The key aspect of the Oppo F11 Pro is its 48 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is paired with a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing. At the top edge, it has a 16 MP camera that pops-up when you tap on the selfie button after launching the camera app.

The new Oppo phone flaunts a sleek design with smooth, curved edges. The Oppo F11 Pro has a triple-tone 3D gradient polycarbonate casing. It comes in two stunning colours — Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The phone has a touch-capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that is placed below the dual camera set up at the centre. Surprisingly, the new Oppo phone now offers a much-needed app drawer, courtesy of the latest custom ColorOS skin. The F11 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. In terms of battery capacity, the new Oppo F11 Pro packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery and can be charged with the proprietary VOOC 3.0 speeds.

You can read our review of the Oppo F11 Pro here.

