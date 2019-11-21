Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Oppo announces ColorOS 7 in China, will arrive in India on 26 November

The company announced that Oppo Reno 3 will be the first smartphone to be launched with ColorOS 7.


tech2 News StaffNov 21, 2019 14:56:53 IST

Yesterday Oppo unveiled ColorOS 7 in China yesterday, which comes with features like customisable icon options, new sound effects, revamped UI and so on. The company has also announced the rollout timeline of the newly launched operating system.

As per the company, phase 1 rollout of ColorOS 7 will commence on 25 November in China. According to an official tweet, ColorOS 7 will be launched in India on 26 November. The company also announced that Oppo Reno 3, that is scheduled to be launched in December, will be the first smartphone to feature ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

ColorOS 7 features

ColorOS 7 comes with new wallpapers, re-sizing, font, and colour customisation options for icons, new system sounds, and an enhanced dark mode. The new OS also has enhanced memory optimisation, which the company says, helps in smoother and faster UI interactions.

For camera, the software brings a new "night mode" along with a better portrait mode and a super steady mode for videos. A new video and image editor called Soloop has also been introduced that will allow faster editing. A new "Focus mode" will also come in the game space that will enhance your gaming experience.

The company also promises an improvement of up to 40 percent in the RAM optimisation and it is said to bring a 25 percent spike in startup time. As per the company, new power-saving features increase battery life by 10 percent in daily use.

If we go by the company post on Weibo, the following is the roadmap of ColorOS 7 for Oppo and Realme phones:

Oppo Phones

Phase 1 (November 25, 2019)
Oppo Reno
Reno 10x zoom (Review)
Reno Ace

Phase 2 (December 2019)
Oppo Reno 2 (Review)

Phase 3 (Q1, 2020)
Oppo Reno 2 Z
Reno Z
Oppo Find X (all versions) (Review)
Oppo R17
Oppo R17 Pro (First Impressions)
Oppo K5

Phase 4 (Q2, 2020)
Oppo R15
Oppo K3
Oppo A9
Oppo A9x
Oppo A11
Oppo A9 (2020)

Realme Phones

Phase 1 (February, 2020)
Realme X (First Impressions)
Realme 3 Pro (Review)

Phase 2 (March, 2020)
Realme Q
Realme 5 Pro (Review)

Phase 3 (April, 2020)
Realme X2
Realme X2 Pro (Review)

