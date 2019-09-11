Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
Apple slashes prices for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

The iPhone 8 64 GB model is now selling at Rs 39,990, a Rs 20,000 discount over its launch price.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 15:39:19 IST

Apple released a much-awaited iPhone 2019 lineup last night, starting at a price of Rs 64,900 in India. If you think that these newly launched iPhones will be heavy on your pockets, you're right, they most certainly are. But rather than call out the proverbial grapes for being sour, you could just pick up an older, but still perfectly competitive and functional iPhone. It's not like Android performance or UI has caught up with last year's models anyway.

Six of Apple's handsets are receiving a significant price cut — iPhone XR (Review), iPhone XS (Review), iPhone 8 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus (Review), iPhone 7 (Review) and iPhone 7 Plus (Review).

The iPhone XR 64 GB, launched last year, is currently selling at Rs 59,900 and after the price cut, it will cost you Rs 49,900. The company is giving a massive Rs 10,000 discount on this phone. Its higher version is priced at Rs 54,900 which has also received a Rs 10,000 price drop.

Apple iPhone XR 64 GB is getting aprice drop of Rs 10,000.

Another iPhone getting a huge price cut is the iPhone 8. Its 64 GB variant was priced at Rs 59,900, and after the price cut, you can buy it for Rs 39,900. The company has given a massive Rs 20,000 price cut to this iPhone. Its 256 GB variant will now cost you Rs 44,900.

If you're looking for a cheaper iPhone, we'd heartily recommend the XR. It's more powerful than any Android phone in the market today, has a superb camera that's second only to the Pixel 3, and excellent battery life. It comes with an LCD display, but that LCD is better calibrated than that of any other phone in the price range.

iPhone Launch price New price
iPhone XR 64 GB Rs 76,900 Rs 49,900
iPhone XR 128GB Rs 81,900 Rs 54,900
iPhone XS 64 GB Rs 99,900 Rs 89,900
iPhone XS 256 GB Rs 1,14,900 Rs 1,03, 900
iPhone 8 64 GB Rs 67,940 Rs 39,900
iPhone 8 128GB Rs 81,500 Rs 44,900
iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB Rs 77,560 Rs 49,900
iPhone 8 Plus 128 GB Rs 91,110 Rs 54,900
iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB Rs 72,000 Rs 37,900
iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB Rs 82,000 Rs 42,900
iPhone 7 32 GB Rs 60,000 Rs 29,900
iPhone 7 128GB Rs 70,000  Rs 34,900

The newly launched iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 (64 GB); the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 (64 GB); and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 (64 GB).

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple watch series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple TV Plus vs Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one's the best value?

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

It’s a Philips shaver... it's a gas burner... no, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


