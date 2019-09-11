tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 15:39:19 IST
Apple released a much-awaited iPhone 2019 lineup last night, starting at a price of Rs 64,900 in India. If you think that these newly launched iPhones will be heavy on your pockets, you're right, they most certainly are. But rather than call out the proverbial grapes for being sour, you could just pick up an older, but still perfectly competitive and functional iPhone. It's not like Android performance or UI has caught up with last year's models anyway.
Six of Apple's handsets are receiving a significant price cut — iPhone XR (Review), iPhone XS (Review), iPhone 8 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus (Review), iPhone 7 (Review) and iPhone 7 Plus (Review).
The iPhone XR 64 GB, launched last year, is currently selling at Rs 59,900 and after the price cut, it will cost you Rs 49,900. The company is giving a massive Rs 10,000 discount on this phone. Its higher version is priced at Rs 54,900 which has also received a Rs 10,000 price drop.
Another iPhone getting a huge price cut is the iPhone 8. Its 64 GB variant was priced at Rs 59,900, and after the price cut, you can buy it for Rs 39,900. The company has given a massive Rs 20,000 price cut to this iPhone. Its 256 GB variant will now cost you Rs 44,900.
If you're looking for a cheaper iPhone, we'd heartily recommend the XR. It's more powerful than any Android phone in the market today, has a superb camera that's second only to the Pixel 3, and excellent battery life. It comes with an LCD display, but that LCD is better calibrated than that of any other phone in the price range.
|iPhone
|Launch price
|New price
|iPhone XR 64 GB
|Rs 76,900
|Rs 49,900
|iPhone XR 128GB
|Rs 81,900
|Rs 54,900
|iPhone XS 64 GB
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 89,900
|iPhone XS 256 GB
|Rs 1,14,900
|Rs 1,03, 900
|iPhone 8 64 GB
|Rs 67,940
|Rs 39,900
|iPhone 8 128GB
|Rs 81,500
|Rs 44,900
|iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB
|Rs 77,560
|Rs 49,900
|iPhone 8 Plus 128 GB
|Rs 91,110
|Rs 54,900
|iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB
|Rs 72,000
|Rs 37,900
|iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB
|Rs 82,000
|Rs 42,900
|iPhone 7 32 GB
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 29,900
|iPhone 7 128GB
|Rs 70,000
|Rs 34,900
The newly launched iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 (64 GB); the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 (64 GB); and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 (64 GB).
