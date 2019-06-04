tech2 News Staff

After a gap of six years, Apple has finally revamped its Mac Pro this year at WWDC 2019 and it is nothing like we expected. Since the predecessor Mac Pro looked like a replica of a 'trash can', the company decided to take that design to another level and now people are calling it 'Apple cheese grater'. Fun fact, the design before the 'trash can' also resembled a cheese grater, albeit a rather large one at that.

Priced at $4,999 and packed with several features, Mac Pro does have an Intel Xeon processor with can go up to 28 cores, 1.5 TB of RAM across 12 DIMM slots, 4 TB of SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPU, all powered by a 1.4 kW power supply.

But obviously, the look of the device is overshadowing its insanely high specs and people have now moved on to twitter to talk about the device. Here are a few reactions that you won't want to miss.

Mac Pro - more like to be - Mac and Cheese (grater) pic.twitter.com/QKZ3ia3XW6 — Kurnia Rizky (@rizkykurniaaa) June 3, 2019

Ya'll say the Mac Pro is a cheese grater, but I'm gonna use mine to get beach ready feet. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/vuYkmjlD50 — 🙈🙉🙊 (@shehasnophile) June 3, 2019

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

