Apple Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, Mac and Cheese jokes take over twitter

The newly launched Mac Pro provides 1.5 TB of system memory and is priced at $4,999.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 12:19:17 IST

After a gap of six years, Apple has finally revamped its Mac Pro this year at WWDC 2019 and it is nothing like we expected. Since the predecessor Mac Pro looked like a replica of a 'trash can', the company decided to take that design to another level and now people are calling it 'Apple cheese grater'. Fun fact, the design before the 'trash can' also resembled a cheese grater, albeit a rather large one at that.

Priced at $4,999 and packed with several features, Mac Pro does have an Intel Xeon processor with can go up to 28 cores, 1.5 TB of RAM across 12 DIMM slots, 4 TB of SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPU, all powered by a 1.4 kW power supply.

Mac Pro.

But obviously, the look of the device is overshadowing its insanely high specs and people have now moved on to twitter to talk about the device. Here are a few reactions that you won't want to miss.

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

Apple announces a new redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Apple's new Pro Display XDR display has a separate pro stand priced at $999

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multi-tasking, new home screen and more

WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Apple's new 'Sign in with Apple' privacy feature to rival Facebook, Google's web logins

Apple introduces web login, stresses privacy in a challenge to Google and Facebook

WWDC 2019: Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV

Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, iPadOS, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

RIP iTunes: Apple kills its media service; breaks it into Podcasts, Music and TV apps

