Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

From price, availability to specifications here's all you need to know about the iPhone 11 series.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 09:21:05 IST

At the time of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max's launch this month, it was announced that the smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. However, the pre-order dates were yet to be revealed. Now, a listing by Flipkart has revealed that the new iPhones' pre-orders will be starting on 20 September.

Apparently, this dedicated landing page for iPhone pre-orders was taken down by Flipkart briefly. However, at the time of writing the story, the page was back up and running.

Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

iPhone 11 comes in six difference colour variants.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max India availability

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED) starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour variants. The two phones will come in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage options.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iOS 13.1 availability in India)

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup and is technically the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally.

The biggest upgrade over the iPhone XR is the new dual rear camera setup that now packs in a 12 MP wide-angle lens + 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera gets an upgrade to 12 MP as well and is now also capable of recording 4K 60 fps video with Apple's Cinematic Video Stabilisation.

iPhone 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max specs and price in India

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max and pack in the new A13 SoC along with triple rear camera setup. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch display while the 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display.

The displays have been upgraded too and they now get the Super Retina XDR branding and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Both phones also get the new A13 Bionic SoC (also available in iPhone 11).

As for the cameras, there's now a triple 12 MP camera setup at the back. All three iPhones also finally, get a dedicated Night mode.

This setup includes a 12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP f/1.8 wide camera and an f/2.0 telephoto camera. There's dual optical image stabilisation as well on the wide and telephoto cameras.

All three phones come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Also read: 

iPhone 11 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro: The battle of the flagships

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Apple TV Plus vs Netflix vs Hotstar vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one's the best value?

Apple Watch Series 5 announced with always-on display, GPS starting at Rs 40,900

It’s a Philips shaver... it's a gas burner... no, it's the iPhone 11 Pro camera system

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple iPhone

Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900

Sep 11, 2019
Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900
Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

Apple Charger

Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

Sep 12, 2019
Next-gen iPhone specs revealed ahead of launch, all phones to come with A13 SoC

iPhone 11

Next-gen iPhone specs revealed ahead of launch, all phones to come with A13 SoC

Sep 03, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

Sep 16, 2019
Apple and Foxconn found violating Chinese law by employing large temporary staff: Report

Apple

Apple and Foxconn found violating Chinese law by employing large temporary staff: Report

Sep 09, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019