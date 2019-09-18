tech2 News Staff

At the time of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max's launch this month, it was announced that the smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. However, the pre-order dates were yet to be revealed. Now, a listing by Flipkart has revealed that the new iPhones' pre-orders will be starting on 20 September.

Apparently, this dedicated landing page for iPhone pre-orders was taken down by Flipkart briefly. However, at the time of writing the story, the page was back up and running.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max India availability

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India starting 27 September. iPhone 11 will be available in Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED) starting at Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour variants. The two phones will come in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB internal storage options.

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup and is technically the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally.

The biggest upgrade over the iPhone XR is the new dual rear camera setup that now packs in a 12 MP wide-angle lens + 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera gets an upgrade to 12 MP as well and is now also capable of recording 4K 60 fps video with Apple's Cinematic Video Stabilisation.

iPhone 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max specs and price in India

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max and pack in the new A13 SoC along with triple rear camera setup. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch display while the 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display.

The displays have been upgraded too and they now get the Super Retina XDR branding and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Both phones also get the new A13 Bionic SoC (also available in iPhone 11).

As for the cameras, there's now a triple 12 MP camera setup at the back. All three iPhones also finally, get a dedicated Night mode.

This setup includes a 12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP f/1.8 wide camera and an f/2.0 telephoto camera. There's dual optical image stabilisation as well on the wide and telephoto cameras.

All three phones come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

