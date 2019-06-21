Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Huawei also announced to launch its own "Hongmeng" operating system (OS) to replace the Android OS.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 12:13:52 IST

Since the US administration's blacklisting of Huawei along with 70 other Chinese entities, things haven't really been rosy between Huawei and Google, and many other US tech firms. Google had to back off and restrict the Android updates on the Huawei devices after the ban, which has the potential to rattle Huawei. It still has exemptions till 19 August, after which the ban will come into effect.

Image: Reuters

Not getting Android updates on Huawei and Honor phones did make smartphone users apprehensive as to if is it good to use these devices anymore.  As the story proceeds, the Chinese company has now announced that there are several existing device that will have EMUI 10 which is based on Android Q. It is right now available in 11 of its existing phones which include P30 flagship lineup, Mate 20 and P Smart series. These phones include:

According to a report by GSMArena, Honor phones will also be getting this update on its Honor 20 series—Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

Now Huawei is still trying to keep its head above water and has also announced to launch its own "Hongmeng" operating system (OS) to replace the Android OS recently.

Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's public affairs and communications, said in an interview that the company will "presumably" trademark Hongmeng, which he said has likely been rolled out to a million devices in China.

Read more on the Huawei banning saga:

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones

