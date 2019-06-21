tech2 News Staff

Since the US administration's blacklisting of Huawei along with 70 other Chinese entities, things haven't really been rosy between Huawei and Google, and many other US tech firms. Google had to back off and restrict the Android updates on the Huawei devices after the ban, which has the potential to rattle Huawei. It still has exemptions till 19 August, after which the ban will come into effect.

Not getting Android updates on Huawei and Honor phones did make smartphone users apprehensive as to if is it good to use these devices anymore. As the story proceeds, the Chinese company has now announced that there are several existing device that will have EMUI 10 which is based on Android Q. It is right now available in 11 of its existing phones which include P30 flagship lineup, Mate 20 and P Smart series. These phones include:

Huawei P30 Pro (Review)

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Pro (Review)

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20X 5G

Huawei P20 Pro (Review)

Huawei P20

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart+ 2019

Huawei P Smart Z

According to a report by GSMArena, Honor phones will also be getting this update on its Honor 20 series—Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

Now Huawei is still trying to keep its head above water and has also announced to launch its own "Hongmeng" operating system (OS) to replace the Android OS recently.

Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's public affairs and communications, said in an interview that the company will "presumably" trademark Hongmeng, which he said has likely been rolled out to a million devices in China.

