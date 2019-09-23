tech2 News Staff

Amazon is all set to host its Amazon Great Indian Festival from 29 September till 4 October, and it is taking place on exactly the same days as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Clearly, this is no coincidence. Amazon has teased a few offers on the website, giving an insight as to what we can expect during this sale. The sale will be open on 28 September at 12.00 pm for all Prime members whereas it will go live for the rest at midnight on 29 September.

During the sale, the e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI debit and credit cardholders. Interested buyers can also collect the cashback offers from the website now and can use them during the sale. These offers will not be valid for cash on delivery.

Here is the list of products that are expected to get discounts and good offers during this upcoming Amazon sale.

Best deals on devices going on sale for the first time

Some newly launched smartphone will be available on their first sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. These smartphones include the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, scheduled to be launched on 26 September. These smartphones are expected to come with 90-Hz display and 30 W Warp charging tech. Another smartphone that will go on its first sale will be the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It was launched last week at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The Samsung Galaxy M10s will also be available on sale for the first time during this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The Vivo U10 is slated to be launched on 24 September and will go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus TV will also go on its first sale during this upcoming Amazon sale.

Best deals on smartphones

As per the Amazon preview, on the purchase of Oppo Reno 2, you will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit cards. You will also get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ if the purchase is made via ICICI credit or debit cards. Other smartphones that will be getting discounts and good offers are OnePlus 7 (Review), Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Review), Xiaomi Mi A3 (Review), iPhone XR (Review), Redmi 7 (Review), Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review) and more.

Honor 8X, Nokia 6.1, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 and LG W30 have also been teased on the Amazon website.

Buyers can get up to Rs 7,000 instant discount on the newly launched iPhone 11 lineup if the purchase is made by HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

Best deals on smart wearables, mobile accessories, laptops

The Amazon preview reveals that during the upcoming sale, smartphone wearables like Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (Review), Mi Band HRX edition, Huawei Watch GT and more will be available at lower prices. On the purchase of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 5, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 if payment is made via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

As per the preview, the JBL Flip 3, Bose Solo 5 soundbar speakers along with Alexa built-in smart speakers will also be available at a discounted price. Headphones are expected to get up to a 60 percent discount. Cameras will be getting a minimum of Rs 10,000 discount during the sale.

As for the laptop segment, the Amazon teaser reveals that laptops like HP Chromebook, Dell Inspiron 5570, Microsoft Surface Pro, Lenovo Legion, Asus TUF, Acer Nitro 5 and others will be available on lower prices. The laptops will get up to Rs 40,000 discount during the sale.