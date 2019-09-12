Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus TV: Everything revealed about the upcoming QLED smart TV by the company

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 14:24:04 IST

OnePlus has been aggressively promoting its upcoming OnePlus TV for some time now.

We know that the TV will be launching at the end of September and many leaks have pointed the date to be 28 September although the company is yet to confirm. In the run up to its launch, OnePlus has confirmed a number of features that will be made available on the device. Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus TV: Everything revealed about the upcoming QLED smart TV by the company

OnePlus revealed the official logo of its smart TV. Image: OnePlus.

55-inch QLED display with Dolby Vision

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. QLED stands for quantum-dot light-emitting diode. Unlike OLED, QLED technology relies on LED backlighting. This is a term Samsung uses for its quantum dot TVs and it is the only brand which has a significant portfolio in the QLED segment.

OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size. The brand is expected to launch its televisions in at least four sizes — 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. OnePlus has also confirmed Dolby Vision support for the device.

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus.

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus.

Modified Android TV and MediaTek processor

In an interview, OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV.

"We have been able to work with Google on Android TV OS for the OnePlus TV, and we have made improvements and optimisations that we believe are going to be part of the core of the software", said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in the interview.

Recently, the specs of the OnePlus TV were reportedly leaked that showed it to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM.

Software upgrades

Lau announced that the TV is set to get at least three years of Android TV software updates. This would make OnePlus currently the only brand which has committed to such a long duration of support for its smartTV. Software upgrades in the Android TV world are very inconsistent and bugs are unresolved for a long time. This news from Lau should appease the various Android TV users who have had a patchy experience with updates.

8 Speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 50 W output

OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.

Gamma Color Magic Processor and Eros partnership

The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

Apart from that, as per Business Wire, the company has also announced a partnership with Eros Now to bring its movies and other programming to OnePlus TV. Eros has confirmed that it will be supporting Dolby Technology.

OnePlus TV remote

OnePlus TV remote teased by CEO Pete Lau. Image: Pete Lau/Twitter.

OnePlus TV remote teased by CEO Pete Lau. Image: Pete Lau/Twitter.

Lau tweeted out a clear image of the remote that will be used to control the smart TV. The remote looks quite slim and appears to be made out of aluminium with a surprising addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There’s a directional rocker at the top for navigating through the user interface and a button labelled with the OnePlus logo, a Google Assistant button and an options button on the left and a back and home button on the right. There’s also a blank button which we assume would be customisable.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to have Eros Now content with Dolby support, Gamma Color Magic processor

Sep 05, 2019
OnePlus TV to have Eros Now content with Dolby support, Gamma Color Magic processor
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals OnePlus TV remote with Google Assistant button

OnePlus TV

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals OnePlus TV remote with Google Assistant button

Sep 06, 2019
OnePlus TV to reportedly run on a modified version of Google's Android TV

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to reportedly run on a modified version of Google's Android TV

Aug 29, 2019
OnePlus makes India #PriorityOne with these commitments

OnePlus makes India #PriorityOne with these commitments

Sep 05, 2019
OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus

OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

Aug 30, 2019
Sweet dreams are made of OnePlus 7T. These specs won’t let you disagree

Sweet dreams are made of OnePlus 7T. These specs won’t let you disagree

Aug 29, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019