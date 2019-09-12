tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has been aggressively promoting its upcoming OnePlus TV for some time now.

We know that the TV will be launching at the end of September and many leaks have pointed the date to be 28 September although the company is yet to confirm. In the run up to its launch, OnePlus has confirmed a number of features that will be made available on the device. Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus TV.

55-inch QLED display with Dolby Vision

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. QLED stands for quantum-dot light-emitting diode. Unlike OLED, QLED technology relies on LED backlighting. This is a term Samsung uses for its quantum dot TVs and it is the only brand which has a significant portfolio in the QLED segment.

Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55" QLED display on the OnePlus TV 📺 Get notified - https://t.co/LTDvaPHwH0pic.twitter.com/Wyg4aONW9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 22, 2019

OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size. The brand is expected to launch its televisions in at least four sizes — 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. OnePlus has also confirmed Dolby Vision support for the device.

Modified Android TV and MediaTek processor

In an interview, OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV.

"We have been able to work with Google on Android TV OS for the OnePlus TV, and we have made improvements and optimisations that we believe are going to be part of the core of the software", said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in the interview.

Recently, the specs of the OnePlus TV were reportedly leaked that showed it to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset running a Mali G51 GPU and 3 GB of RAM.

Software upgrades

Lau announced that the TV is set to get at least three years of Android TV software updates. This would make OnePlus currently the only brand which has committed to such a long duration of support for its smartTV. Software upgrades in the Android TV world are very inconsistent and bugs are unresolved for a long time. This news from Lau should appease the various Android TV users who have had a patchy experience with updates.

8 Speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 50 W output

OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.

8 Speakers + Dolby Atmos = ∞ Sound Experience #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/23QuKmWTpq — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 12, 2019

Gamma Color Magic Processor and Eros partnership

The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".

Apart from that, as per Business Wire, the company has also announced a partnership with Eros Now to bring its movies and other programming to OnePlus TV. Eros has confirmed that it will be supporting Dolby Technology.

I am proud to share news about the dedicated picture processor for the #OnePlusTV. We built the Gamma Color Magic processor to bring you best-in-class image quality on our customized #QLED TV panel with widest color gamut. Can't wait for you to experience it! pic.twitter.com/DlQS8Y8jhn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 4, 2019

OnePlus TV remote

Lau tweeted out a clear image of the remote that will be used to control the smart TV. The remote looks quite slim and appears to be made out of aluminium with a surprising addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There’s a directional rocker at the top for navigating through the user interface and a button labelled with the OnePlus logo, a Google Assistant button and an options button on the left and a back and home button on the right. There’s also a blank button which we assume would be customisable.

Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/TL5ymlOWIz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 6, 2019

