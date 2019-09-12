Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
Vivo to unveil a new U-series phone in India called U10 on 24 September

The Vivo U10 will be having Qualcomm chipset but it has not been revealed which one.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 17:49:34 IST

After unveiling its first-ever Z-series phone called the Vivo Z1 Pro in India a couple of months back, Vivo is about to unveil a new U-series lineup in the country. The first device under this new brand will be the Vivo U10 and it will most likely be a budget-oriented device. The launch of the Vivo U10 will take place on 24 September and the device has already been listed on Amazon's website.

Vivo U10 launch.

As per the Amazon listing, the Vivo U10 will be having Qualcomm chipset but it has not been revealed which one. It is also touted to have a big battery with fast charging support. The device is also said to be a great multi-tasker which would lead one to believe that there is going to be high RAM variant on the device.

As far as the display goes, the phone is said to feature a waterdrop-notch at the top but the screen size has not been mentioned and neither is the display. Vivo claims that the U10 will be able to take great shots and will feature a single camera on the front, however it has not been mentioned how many cameras will be there on the back.

As is the case with the Z-series, the U10 will also be available for sale online only. More details about the device should be revealed soon.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


