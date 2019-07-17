Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Watch GT Active with 2-week battery life launched in India at Rs 15,990

The Huawei Watch GT Active is currently available for purchase and is compatible with both iOS and Android.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 17:03:53 IST

Huawei has announced Watch GT Active in India. The smartwatch was launched in March this year, along with Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro (review) smartphones. In India, the smartwatch has been announced at Rs 15,990. It will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It offers features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, among others.

Huawei Watch GT Active price and availability

The Huawei Watch GT Active is currently available for purchase on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available in two colour variants.

The smartphone comes with a standard 1-year warranty and 10-day replacement warranty via Flipkart. During the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, you can get additional discounts in the form of bundled payment offers from SBI credit cards and no-cost EMI options.

Huawei Watch GT Active with 2-week battery life launched in India at Rs 15,990

Huawei watch GT

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications and features

The Active Edition comes with the same 46mm watch face as the Watch GT Classic and Sport. The watch features a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED touchscreen.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a two-week battery life with "typical use" which includes wearing it all day with heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification.

The company states that if the user uses the watch without exercise tracking, then the watch's battery life may last up to 30 days.

The watch comes with a feature called Triathlon mode which supports three types of workout under it. They are open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

The smartwatch has the capacity to record the entire triathlon from start to the end. It also includes the transition time between exercises.

This update will make into the Watch GT Classic and Sport in the upcoming update. The straps of Active edition will be made available in orange and dark green colours.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony
Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Huawei

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Jul 14, 2019
ZTE opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels after Huawei to diffuse spying concerns

ZTE

ZTE opens cybersecurity lab in Brussels after Huawei to diffuse spying concerns

Jul 11, 2019
Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Huawei

Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Jul 08, 2019
Huawei Developer Conference scheduled on 9 August could announce HongMeng OS

Huawei

Huawei Developer Conference scheduled on 9 August could announce HongMeng OS

Jul 06, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB

Huawei Mate 30 Lite

Huawei Mate 30 Lite spotted on TENAA, features rear quad camera setup and storage upto 256 GB

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019