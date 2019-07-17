tech2 News Staff

Huawei has announced Watch GT Active in India. The smartwatch was launched in March this year, along with Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro (review) smartphones. In India, the smartwatch has been announced at Rs 15,990. It will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It offers features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, among others.

Huawei Watch GT Active price and availability

The Huawei Watch GT Active is currently available for purchase on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available in two colour variants.

The smartphone comes with a standard 1-year warranty and 10-day replacement warranty via Flipkart. During the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, you can get additional discounts in the form of bundled payment offers from SBI credit cards and no-cost EMI options.

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications and features

The Active Edition comes with the same 46mm watch face as the Watch GT Classic and Sport. The watch features a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED touchscreen.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a two-week battery life with "typical use" which includes wearing it all day with heart rate function activated, scientific sleeping function, 90 minutes of exercise per week and message notification.

The company states that if the user uses the watch without exercise tracking, then the watch's battery life may last up to 30 days.

The watch comes with a feature called Triathlon mode which supports three types of workout under it. They are open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

The smartwatch has the capacity to record the entire triathlon from start to the end. It also includes the transition time between exercises.

This update will make into the Watch GT Classic and Sport in the upcoming update. The straps of Active edition will be made available in orange and dark green colours.

