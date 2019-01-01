Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete

An introduction: Maharashtra’s tradition of ‘shahiri’ is several centuries old. In the last few decades of the 18th century, under the influence of Mahatma Phule’s Satyashodhak Samaj, it was transformed into a musical weapon of the masses, against the caste system. By the 1930s, the ‘Satyashodhaki jalsa’ was in decline, but a powerful new force had emerged in its place: ‘Ambedkari jalsa’. Ambedkari jalsa represented the teachings and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar in oral form, accompanied by songs. Over a journey that is close to completing a century, many Ambedkarite shahirs have helped hone shahiri as an anti-caste tool. This series on Maharashtra’s shahirs explores the lives and work of 15 greats.

This is part fifteen of the series.

— Art by Satwick Gade

***

Shahir Adarsh Shinde is a third-generation singer from his family. He was born into the tradition of Shinde-Shahi (which roughly translates to ‘the regime of the Shindes’).

His grandfather Prahlad (who has been featured in this series) began his own journey as a singer when two questions haunted his existence — those of hunger and survival. His career took off at a time when life was harsh and society was hostile towards Dalit artists, but he was successful in composing and writing songs about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar which espoused strong anti-caste politics.

His father Anand was an equally distinguished singer, who sang many songs outside of shahiri, which were meant for entertainment. He carried forward Prahlad Shinde’s legacy, bringing immense fame and fortune to the family.

Adarsh Shinde is the culmination of this tradition, and music has a very different purpose for him.

He embodies the change that the world of Ambedkari Shahiri has undergone.

Not just this, he has managed to carve a place for Bhim Geete (songs about Ambedkar) in modern popular culture.

Born in 1988 in Mumbai, Adarsh has been trained in what is inappropriately called ‘classical’ music, unlike his father and grandfather. By the time he had begun working, his family had already acquired fame and financial success in the Ambedkari community and outside it. His career started with an album where he sang alongside his father and uncle Milind Shinde, and he rose to prominence when he participated in a singing reality show on the Marathi TV channel Star Pravah.