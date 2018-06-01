Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: How Vithhal Umap strove to keep the art form alive

An introduction: Maharashtra’s tradition of ‘shahiri’ is several centuries old. In the last few decades of the 18th century, under the influence of Mahatma Phule’s Satyashodhak Samaj, it was transformed into a musical weapon of the masses, against the caste system. By the 1930s, the ‘Satyashodhaki jalsa’ was in decline, but a powerful new force had emerged in its place: ‘Ambedkari jalsa’. Ambedkari jalsa represented the teachings and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar in oral form, accompanied by songs. Over a journey that is close to completing a century, many Ambedkarite shahirs have helped hone shahiri’s as an anti-caste tool. This series on Maharashtra’s shahirs explores the lives and work of 15 greats.

— Art by Satwick Gade

***

“My beloved audience! I should meet you; while going I must tell you this:

I should die while singing; and death should also listen to my songs.”

— Vithhal Umap

The Jabbar Patel-directed movie on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000) made a special place in my heart when I watched it a decade after its release. For me, it wasn’t the story, or performances but a song that made this movie memorable. The song was ‘Bhimayichya Lekrane, Ramajichya Wasarane’. It was sung by Shahir Vitthal Umap in his solid, enchanting and vibrant voice — often referred to as ‘Pahadi Awaaz’.

Shahir Vitthal Umap rescued some of the old genres in the Shahiri tradition

Having known him through his songs, powadas, bharuds and acting, I was thrilled to view his body of work through the lens of cultural transition and theoretical elevation of the anti-caste movement in the field of culture and literature. Through his highly creative body of work, Shahir Vitthal Umap almost rescued some of the old genres in the Shahiri tradition and tirelessly performed them to keep them alive. More importantly, with his songs, he captured the richness of a culture which was once despised as 'low'; he touched that which was ‘untouchable’ in the cultural domain. His Koligeet (song of Kolis) “Ye Dada Aavar Ye” is one of the most prominent examples which bought him fame as well as the love of a global audience. For his contribution to the world of shahiri and music, he was awarded the first prize at the International Folk Music and Art Festival at Cork, Ireland.

Born in (then) Bombay in 1931, Vitthal Umap had picked up songs/shahiri as his life very early — he must have been 7-8 years old at the time. He continued to sing and perform till 2010; in fact, he collapsed and passed away while on stage, during a performance at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. For almost 70 years, Vithal Umap sang for the people, sang of their joys and pain, keeping Ambedkar’s anti-caste ideology at the centre of his art. His was an unparalleled life that contributed to the rich quality of literature in the discipline of Ambedkarite shahiri.