Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Prakash Patankar's songs against caste

An introduction: Maharashtra’s tradition of ‘shahiri’ is several centuries old. In the last few decades of the 18th century, under the influence of Mahatma Phule’s Satyashodhak Samaj, it was transformed into a musical weapon of the masses, against the caste system. By the 1930s, the ‘Satyashodhaki jalsa’ was in decline, but a powerful new force had emerged in its place: ‘Ambedkari jalsa’. Ambedkari jalsa represented the teachings and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar in oral form, accompanied by songs. Over a journey that is close to completing a century, many Ambedkarite shahirs have helped hone shahiri as an anti-caste tool. This series on Maharashtra’s shahirs explores the lives and work of 15 greats.

This is part seven of the series.

— Art by Satwick Gade

The political economy of and around music suggests that it isn’t ‘innocent’. When it emerges from a dominant social location (read: Brahminical agencies) then, music doesn’t remain naïve. It takes on a negative connotation for the people who are deprived of their own music – the sound of their experiences – in the national and public imagination. The process is one where their music is both appropriated by Brahminical classes, and rejected once it has been commodified to suit their aesthetics. This is done with a view to maintaining the domination of the Brahminical castes through music.

Does popular music succeed in capturing the imagination, lifestyle, worldview, aesthetics, perceptions and aspirations of the Dalit-bahujans? In India, ‘popular’ music did not necessarily mean the music of the Dalits, who were historically prohibited from listening to the sound of mantras. Hence, the Ambedkarite shahiri marked not just the beginning of anti-caste music in India, it also was a means of freeing music from hegemonic Brahminical structures. (Bear in mind that these structures produced music and also dictated what music is and should be, through literature.)

It is in this context that understanding the legacy of Prakash Patankar’s music becomes even more important.

Born into a family of shahirs, Pakash Patankar’s life illustrates how music that is against irrationality and prejudice, when projected through those that are historically exploited, becomes the epitome of change.

Mashalwalya N Shivraja

Mashal Pudhe Dav

Kalya Ratitun Jayach Aahe rr

Lai dur Majhya Bhimach Gao