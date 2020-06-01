Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajay Devgn donates oxygen cylinders and ventilators to health centre in Dharavi
Ajay Devgn has donated oxygen cylinders and ventilators to a 200-bed COVID-19 health centre in Mumbai's Dharavi via his production house's Ajay Devgn Films Foundation, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.
Devgn's foundation had previously helped provide ration for 700 families in the locality.
Here is the tweet
Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donatehttps://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M#MissionDharavi
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020
Mirror states that the facility is built on an unused plot of 4000 sqm owned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), reserved to build a parking lot for the Maharashtra Nature Park. Now, the health centre is being used to treat all patients except those who are in a critical condition.
Kiran Dighavkar, the assistant municipal commissioner of the G North Ward said that as the cases in Dharavi increased, there was a need to have sufficient supply of oxygen cylinders at the centre.
He told Mirror that Devgn offered to help the civic body buy over 200 oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators.
The actor is among the many Bollywood celebrities who are lending a helping hand during the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan had previously offered their 4-story office space as quarantine facility. Sonu Sood has been organising transport for migrant workers who have been stranded in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.
Swara Bhasker distributed 3000 pairs of slippers to migrant labourers housed in a shelter run by the Delhi government. On Eid, Salman Khan handed out 5000 meal kits for sheer qorma and he has also launched a food truck initiative. The Dabangg actor has also donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police from his recently launched personal grooming brand FRSH.
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 17:32:46 IST
