Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan donates 1 lakh sanitisers from his personal care brand FRSH to Mumbai Police

Salman Khan has donated one lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police, who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The sanitisers donated by the actor are manufactured under his recently launched grooming and personal care brand FRSH.

The official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Maharashtra thanked the actor for donating sanitisers.

The 54-year-old actor has been constantly extending support to those affected due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

He was the first one to provide financial aid to the daily wage workers of the film industry. Khan has also supplied ration to the villages near his Panvel farmhouse and has urged his fans to help those in need.

On the festival of Eid, Khan sent a meal kit with ingredients for sheer korma to 5000 underprivileged families. Earlier, he had launched a food truck initiative Being Haangryy in Mumbai to provide ration to those in need.

Khan has been actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19.

In April, he had dropped a song titled 'Pyaar Karona' through which he urged his fans and followers to follow physical distancing measures to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Though the pandemic obstructed possibility of his annual Eid release, he did share a song 'Bhai Bhai' where he preaches unity and brotherhood.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 11:19:44 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Mumbai Police, Salman Khan