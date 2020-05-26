Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan sends special Eid meal kits to 5000 underprivileged families

Salman Khan sent out a meal kit with ingredients for sheer korma, an Eid delicacy, to 5000 underprivileged families on the festival. Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanwal thanked Khan for this gesture and wrote, "Humans like you balance the society."

Kanwal mentioned that the kit comprises of enough ingredients to feed 50 families. He further wrote that Khan's food truck initiative Being Haangryy has been able to reach out to feed with essential meal kits 25,000 families and 5,000 with the Eid kit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020

Khan has launched the food truck in Mumbai, where volunteers are providing huge bags of ration. A long queue of people is standing near the truck to get the essentials.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actor urged people to take up the Anna Daan challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

To encourage people to take up the challenge, the actor also posted a video on Twitter, that features him and Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez among others loading the bags filled with ration on to a truck.

Khan has been actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19.

In April, he had dropped a song titled 'Pyaar Karona' through which he urged his fans and followers to follow physical distancing measures to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Though the pandemic obstructed possibility of his annual Eid release, he did share a song 'Bhai Bhai' where he preaches unity and brotherhood.

