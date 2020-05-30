Sonu Sood arranges for special aircraft to fly 177 migrant women workers from Kerala to Odisha

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday came to the rescue of 117 girls as he helped them reach home in Odisha.

The actor airlifted the girls who were stuck in Kerala Ernakulam due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

As per sources, the girls had been employed in a factory in Kerala engaged in stitching and embroidery work.

According to a source close to the actor, Sood was informed about the group of girls by a close friend from Bhubaneswar and he decided to help them.

Also read on Firstpost —Sonu Sood opens up on his initiative to help stranded migrants: 'Expressing grief isn't enough, important to take action'

"The actor started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these 177 girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneshwar so they can finally reunite with their families.

"The flight duration from the village to Bhubaneswar is going to be two hours and soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home," the source told Press Trust of India.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik took to Twitter to thank Sood for his "noble efforts".

Here is the tweet

@SonuSood Ji,your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you!@Naveen_Odisha@CMO_Odisha@bjd_odishahttps://t.co/6VqSExCEQ5 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) May 29, 2020

The actor along with his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts of millions of Indians with their ''Ghar Bhejo'' initiative.

Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

Recently, the actor launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants in reaching home.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like Singh is Kinng, Simmba and Dabangg is being hailed in the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 10:26:26 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.