Coronavirus Outbreak: Swara Bhasker donates 3000 pairs of footwear to migrant workers in Delhi shelters
Swara Bhasker recently donated 3000 pairs of slippers to migrant workers in shelters operated by the Delhi government. She shared pictures of herself wearing a mask and gloves, unpacking and personally distributing the slippers.
BIG BIG thanks to #relaxo #relaxofootwear #RameshDua ji #RajivBhatia ji for donating 3000 pairs of chappals for distribution among migrant labour in #Delhi who are waiting for means to return to their homes. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank uuuuu SO much @beingsalmankhan 🙏🏽💜 for putting in a word for our cause. Thanks you @niketan_m and #RajivBhatia ji for facilitating! 💜 We distributed these chappals in shelters operated by #DelhiGovt. With the help of @dilipkpandey ji and his team. Deep gratitude to you all! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
In an another post, Bhasker called the migrant crisis "the most shameful and severe human impact story of our time." She said that this adversity has brought to the fore government's negligence and and defects in the country's economic system.
"It is appreciable that civil society, citizens, NGOs and individual celebrities and politicians have done their bit- but countries are not run on charity," she added.
The migrant crisis is the most shameful and severe human impact story of our time – and the broken slippers and blistered feet of lakhs of migrant workers expose the negligence of the State toward it’s most vulnerable citizens, the many structural defects in our economic system and the dark reality of our society. It is appreciable that civil society, citizens, NGOs and individual celebrities and politicians have done their bit- but countries are not run on charity! Let us not stop asking “Why was this allowed to happen?” I have in the last few days met many migrant workers reduced to desperation and penury - these are a people, let down by a State criminally negligent of their fragile existence. And yet they persist, they survive. I have marvelled at the spirit of our migrant brethren. May seeing and feeling the misery of our own make us better people. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #prayer
Bhasker, like Sonu Sood has been working to provide transport and aid to those stranded in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and other cities after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
She recently took to Twitter to say that her efforts in helping out migrants in need during the coronavirus outbreak because she often has to weed out false or malicious messages from the ones asking for assistance.
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 17:02:30 IST
