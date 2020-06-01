Coronavirus Outbreak: Swara Bhasker donates 3000 pairs of footwear to migrant workers in Delhi shelters

Swara Bhasker recently donated 3000 pairs of slippers to migrant workers in shelters operated by the Delhi government. She shared pictures of herself wearing a mask and gloves, unpacking and personally distributing the slippers.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Here is her post

In an another post, Bhasker called the migrant crisis "the most shameful and severe human impact story of our time." She said that this adversity has brought to the fore government's negligence and and defects in the country's economic system.

"It is appreciable that civil society, citizens, NGOs and individual celebrities and politicians have done their bit- but countries are not run on charity," she added.

Here is the post

Bhasker, like Sonu Sood has been working to provide transport and aid to those stranded in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and other cities after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

She recently took to Twitter to say that her efforts in helping out migrants in need during the coronavirus outbreak because she often has to weed out false or malicious messages from the ones asking for assistance.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 17:02:30 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, COVID-19, Migrant Crisis, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker