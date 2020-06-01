Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Recovery rate rises to 48.19% with 4,835 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, claims Centre
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The DGCA has asked Airlines to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits so. If middle seat can’t be kept vacant then passengers are to be provided additional ‘wrap-around gown’, and families can be seated together, ANI reports.
Two blocks of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat were shut after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Employees in two blocks have been asked to work from home and all five blocks at Secretariat are being sanitised, ANI reported. Andhra Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stood at 3,118 and the toll is at 64.
INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo port in Sri Lanka carrying around 700 Indian nationals back to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first operation in the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu.
Delhi Government to open Barber, saloon shops, spas not to open, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also said said Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week. 'Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,' he said.
A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources told PTI.
Narendra Modi on Monday began addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. 'The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win,' Modi said.
A passenger bus with migrant workers who were returning from India crashed into a parked truck in southern Nepal, killing 11 people and injuring 22, officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, a total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours said ICMR.
Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains, departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The ministry of railways (MoR) after consultation with ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from 1 June.
COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 190,535 with 8392 new cases on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818 and active cases are now at 93,322, according to the latest bulletin by the health ministry.
The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.
Last evening, the Maharashtra government gave permission to resume shooting for films, television, and web series. The state government has laid down conditions for the resumption of shooting work. Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.
As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164.
The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.
Meanwhile, several states announced that they would extend the lockdown till the end of June, albeit with some relaxations.
State-wise cases and deaths
The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.
Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).
The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.
Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.
More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab and 1,923 in Haryana.
Odisha has reported 1,819 coronavirus cases, Kerala has 1,208 cases, Assam has 1,185, Uttarakhand has 749, Jharkhand has 563, Chhattisgarh has 447, Himachal Pradesh has 313, Chandigarh has 289, Tripura has 268, Ladakh has 74 and Goa has 70.
Manipur has reported 62 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 cases of infection, Nagaland has recorded 36 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.
Meghalaya has registered 27 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has reported four cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.
States extend lockdowns
Maharashtra extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".
As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.
While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.
This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.
Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.
These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.
In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown in containment areas will remain in place till 30 June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.
The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.
The chief minister said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders.
However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.
Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7 pm to 7 am.
In Delhi, opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis and religious places are among the activities the state government is likely to allow in the coming days.
The Delhi government may extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, an official told PTI, adding that the city administration will permit all activities, including in religious places, allowed by the Centre in a phase-wise relaxation plan.
A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later.
However, measures for maintaining social-distancing like 20 passengers in a bus, two people, excluding the driver, in four wheelers and one person in an autorickshaw will continue to be in place.
Sources said that neighbourhood religious places are likely to be allowed to open even as famous ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days.
The government will come up with detailed guidelines for the next phase of relaxations on Monday.
The government is likely to prohibit people''s movement from 9 pm to 5 am during which all non-essential activities will not be allowed. At present, the timing is from 7 pm to 7 am.
Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total cases
The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.
Lockdown 4.0, which will end on May 31 midnight, has accounted for47.20 percent of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.
The lockdown, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.
The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.
The first case of COVID-19 in India?was reported on January 30 from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.
The country had registered 512 coronavirus infection cases till 24 March.
With the fourth phase of lockdown ending on Sunday, the home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from 8 June under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country's worst-hit areas
While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from 8 June, while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with states.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
DGCA's new guidelines to come into effect from 3 June
Directorate General of Civil Aviation new directions will come into effect from 3 June. Airlines are asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes a three-layered surgical mask, face shield, and adequate sanitizer.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
'Micro-containment zones' set up in Ahmedabad to curb COVID-19
With the fifth phase of coronavirus lockdown coming into force from Monday, the Ahmedabad civic body has identified 'micro-containment zones', thereby reducing the number of people covered in such zones to nearly 70,000 as compared to almost 13 lakh earlier.
The 'micro-containment zones' comprise small residential localities in wards across the city, according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Till Sunday, the Ahmedabad city reported 12,180 COVID-19 cases and 842 deaths due to the disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, total reaches 78
Seven migrant workers who recently returned to Manipur have tested positive for COVID- 19, taking the total number cases in the state to 78, officials said on Monday.
In Senapati district a 17-year-old and 26-year-old who had returned from Chennai tested positive while in Bishunpur district two persons who had returned from Uttar Pradesh also tested positive for coronavirus, a statement issued by COVID- 19 Common Control Room said.
Of the total 78 COVID-19 cases, 67 are active as 11 persons have recovered. The state, which was declared COVID 19-free on April 19, recorded a surge in the number of cases with migrants from other parts of the country returning home.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Armenia Latest Update
Armenia's prime minister, family infected with COVID-19
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his entire family have been infected with the coronavirus. In a Facebook statement on Monday, Pashinian said he didn't have any symptoms, but decided to get tested ahead of visiting military units, and the test came back positive, reports AP.
"I will be working from home, the prime minister said, adding that he probably contracted the virus from a waiter who brought him a glass a water at a meeting without wearing gloves and later tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Andhra not to unlock borders for inter-state movement of vehicles, people
As the COVID-19 lockdown 5.0 came into effect on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to unlock its borders yet for inter-state movement of vehicles and people.
State Director General of Police DG Sawang said in a release that restrictions on inter-state movement of people would remain in force "till a further decision is taken."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Community transmission of coronavirus infection well-established: experts
Community transmission of the coronavirus infection has been well-established across large sections or sub-populations in the country, a group of health experts, including doctors from the AIIMS and two members of an ICMR research group on COVID-19, has said.
The government has maintained that the country has not yet reached the community transmission stage of the disease even as the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country on Monday. India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Update
Four fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, takes total to 49
Four fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Puducherry taking the number of infections in the union territory to 49, a top Health department official said on Monday.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar appealed to people to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and voluntary isolation as there were fears over a rise in number of cases following easing of restrictions.
He said four positive cases were reported here last night, taking the total number of positive cases to 49.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Mayawati expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases, says govt must be 'more serious'
The Centre and state governments need to be "more serious" amid concerns over rising number of novel coronavirus cases, BSP chief Mayawati said on Monday as the nation prepares to exit the COVID-19 lockdown in a phased manner.
While announcing 'Unlock-1', which will be effectuated from 8 June, the Union Home Ministry said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no additional permission required for such travels
"Amidst concern over rising deaths and patients due to corona (COVID-19) pandemic, lockdown-5 started on 69th day with a number of relaxations and will continue till 30 June."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
NITI Aayog official tests positive for COVID-19
A NITI Aayog official tested positive for coronavirus, following which the third floor of government think tank's Delhi office was sealed for sanitisation, ANI reported.
Earlier in the day, a senior ICMR scientist and a CRPF deputy inspector general posted at the Ministry of Home Affairs control room tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
700 Indians to be repatriated from Sri Lanka through sea route
INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo port in Sri Lanka carrying around 700 Indian nationals back to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first operation in the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens as part of Vande Bharat mission. INS Jalashwa is also scheduled to bring back 700 Indian citizens from Male on Friday.
In the operation's first phase, the Indian Navy repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 3,118; 2 deaths within 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stood at 3,118 and the toll is at 64.
South Central Railway announced on Sunday that train travel within Andhra Pradesh has been restricted “until further advice”. Trains from other states will arrive in Andhra Pradesh and passengers will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days and be tested at railway stations. Those who arrive from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chennai will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi’s borders will remain sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announces relaxations in National Capital and said, "We are sealing Delhi’s borders for a period of one week, for now." He also sought suggestions from people of the national capital on whether Delhi’s borders should be reopened. Citizens can send their suggestions to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com or WhatsApp them at +91 8800007722 till 5.00 pm on June 5, Kejriwal said. These are some of the relaxations he announced:
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan reports 4 new deaths, state toll now at 198
Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 198 in the state, officials said. The number of novel coronavirus cases increased to 8,980 after 149 people tested positive for the infection, they said.
Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner districts on Monday, the officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Narendra Modi pitches for new tech in healthcare
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought a discussion on advances in telemedicine, use of "Make in India" products in the healthcare and the use of IT tools in medical sector for a healthier society.
Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, he sought a discussion on whether new models can be conceived that make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.
Referring to the "Make in India" programme, he said the initial gains made in this field make him optimistic. "Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19. Modi said IT-related tools for healthier societies can be of great help.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
93 cops test positive for COVID-19 in past 24 hours in Maharashtra
One death and 93 COVID-19 cases were reported in the department in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police department to 1,514. The death toll stands at 27.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources told PTI.
The scientist, who is from Mumbai, had come to Delhi a few days ago and tested positive for the virus on Sunday morning. The scientists is from the National Institute for Research in Reproductive health in ICMR, Mumbai. The ICMR building will be sanitised and fumigated for two days, a source said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ABVP slams Maharashtra govt for not holding final year varsity exams
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, students' wing affiliated to the RSS, has demanded the Maharashtra government to withdraw its decision of not holding the final year university exams in the state, reports PTI.
The decision is not in accordance with the Maharashtra Universities Act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement issued late Sunday night. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state is not conducive to allow holding of the final year university exams.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Remdesivir manufacturers may be allowed to sell only to government for now, say report
Companies licensed to manufacture Remdesivir may have to sell it only to government institutions for now as the drug is still under trial, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly proposed that antiviral drug Remdesivir should be managed under a 'compassionate use' programme and not sold directly to private hospitals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Virus may be invisible but our medical workers are invincible: Modi
Narendra Modi on Monday began addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. “The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win,” Modi said.
He further lauded the efforts made by the Karnataka government in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 250 trains wasted, states couldn’t get passengers, says Piyush Goyal
The Railways will continue to provide states “as many (trains) as they want,” to transport passengers returning home amid the lockdown but over 250 trains have been “wasted” because states that requested for them could not bring in passengers, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told The Indian Express.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Migrant worker's body found near quarantine centre in Odisha
A migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai recently, was found dead near a quarantine centre in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Brajabandhu Rana(40), a native of Krushnapur village. He was lodged at a quarantine centre in Krushnapur panchayat under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district.
The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. Investigation was launched into the matter, police said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi airport sets up dedicated area to sanitise cabs before pick up
The Delhi airport has set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised, according to a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement.
Radio taxi services like Mega and Meru and app-based cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have a designated area at the airport's arrival floor's parking zone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha reports 156 new cases, takes total to 2,104
Odisha on Monday reported 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,104, according to the state health department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.30 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.30 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday supported by the government's reopening plan for the domestic economy. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, weak American currency, and positive opening of domestic equities also boosted investor confidence.
The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market and then gained further ground to touch 75.30, up 32 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's most valuable companies likely to lose $25 bn of brand value, says report
As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global and national economy, India’s top 100 most valuable brands could lose up to 15 percent of brand value cumulatively, a potential drop of nearly $25 billion compared to the original valuation date of 1 January 2020, according to Brand Finance India 100 2020 report.
As per the report, brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.
Read full report here
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over one lakh samples tested in past 24 hours
A total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace unmodified PW engines to 31 Aug
Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday extended the deadline for IndiGo and GoAir to replace all the 60 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines on their A320neo planes from 31 May to 31 August, as supply chain has been impacted due to the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in IndiGo and GoAir fleets have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nepal Latest Update
11 dead, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Nepal
A passenger bus with migrant workers who were returning from India crashed into a parked truck in southern Nepal, killing 11 people and injuring 22, officials said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday in Banke district when the bus collided with a truck that was parked at the roadside. The bus was carrying nearly over 30 migrant workers who returned from India to their home district in Salyan via Nepalgunj, the District Police Office was quoted as saying by Myrepublica.
The bus hit the parked truck on the road killing 11 passengers, including the bus driver, and injuring 22, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 32 new coronavirus cases
China has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic infections, the health authority said on Monday. According to the China's National Health Commission (NHC), a total of 16 imported cases were reported on Sunday. Eleven were reported in Sichuan Province, three in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and two in Guangdong Province.
Also on Sunday, 16 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country taking the total number of people under medical observation to 397, the NHC said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Train carrying 276 passengers departs from Trichy
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-hit
With 67,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333) and Delhi (19,844).
With 67,655 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,286 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 29,329 patients have recovered.
With 22,333 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 173 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 12,757 patients have recovered.
With 19,844 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 473 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 8,478 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Traffic seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Traffic movement at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after government lifted restrictions on inter state and intra state movements, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 8,392 new infections, 230 deaths in past 24 hrs
India on Monday reported a spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India registers 1.9 lakh cases, 5,394 deaths
Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 190,535 with 8392 new cases on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818 and active cases are now at 93,322, according to the latest bulletin by the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Salons open in Moradabad
Salons reopen in Moradabad after the state government allowed salons and beauty parlours to operate with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Ahmedabad bus services resume
From Monday Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus services in state districts and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) will resume after almost two and a half months. Health guidelines issued by the government are being followed by the passengers, drivers and conductors. Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till 30 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
First train among 200 special trains departs from Mumbai for UP
Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains, departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.The ministry of railways (MoR) after consultation with ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US sends more than 2 million doses of HCQ to Brazil
The US has sent to Brazil more than 2 million doses of a malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine, touted by President Donald Trump as potentially protecting against and treating the coronavirus, even though scientific evidence has not backed up those uses, PTI reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases cross 61.6 lakh; US worst-hit country
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 61.6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.71 lakh.
With over 17.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Mumbai to get 100-member medical team from Kerala
A 100-member medical team from Kerala will help doctors in Mumbai tackle the COVID-19 outbreak as active cases continue to rise in India's financial capital, reports moneycontrol. An advance team has already reached Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said on 31 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Maharashtra allows film, TV shoots with social distancing
Last evening, the Maharashtra government gave permission to resume shooting for films, television, and web series. The state government has laid down conditions for resumption of shooting work. Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US will consider rejoining WHO if it ends corruption, reliance on China: White House
The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday.
President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.
The WHO needs to reform. What the president said, if the WHO reforms and ends the corruption and ends the reliance on China, the US will very seriously consider coming back, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien told ABC News.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update
Haryana to open interstate borders from 1 June, places of worship from 8 June
The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from 1 June and places of worship, hotels and malls from 8 June.
Seeking to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting 1 June, the state government also decided to allow interstate movement of people and goods. As per the fresh guidelines issued by Haryana, the lockdown in containment zones will continue till 30 June.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for the movement of people to and from the national capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in its latest guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown issued on Sunday.
The decision has been taken based on a Health Department report on Sunday which said the source of infection in 42 percent of the coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi, according to the guidelines.
"Therefore, it has been decided in the public interest that status quo shall be maintained with respect to the inter-state border," stated the guidelines signed by District Magistrate Suhas LY.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Jharkhand, Andhra, Maharashtra express concerns over running shramik trains
In a marathon meeting which ended hours before the Railways began operating 200 special passenger trains, the national transporter said its trains will run as per schedule with minor changes in stoppages to address the concerns expressed by Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra about the planned services from 1 June.
Sources said a high-level meeting was convened at the railway headquarters to resolve the matter. They indicated that the three states have raised concerns over the rising cases of the coronavirus as the reason behind their opposition to the movement of trains.
"Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about running of trains or number of stoppages as planned. The matter is being discussed with the states. Any further development in this regard will be intimated," a railway spokesperson said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India now seventh worst-hit country in world
India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.
As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164. The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.
15:58 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
UP govt says tracking migrants with help of ASHA workers
Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad on Monday said that the state government is tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers.
He also said that 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for test.
15:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
373 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP in 24 hours
The Uttar Pradesh government said that in last 24 hours, 373 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state.
There are 3,083 active cases in the state and 4,891 people have been cured/discharged. The toll stands at 217, said state principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad.
15:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
70-yr-old COVID-19 patient missing from KEM hospital
The family members of a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient claimed that he is missing from the KEM hospital in Mumbai since 19 May, News18 reported.
"The patient's son-in-law said they tried pursuing the matter with the Parel-based hospital and police, but the man has not yet been found," the report said.
15:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Recovery rate stands at 48.19%, says Centre
The Centre on Monday said that the recovery rate from the coronavirus infection has risen to 48.19 percent from 11.42 percent on 15 April.
A press release said, "During the last 24 hours 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus so far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19.
"The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 percent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate on 18 May was 38.29 percent. On 3 May it was 26.59 percent. On 15 April it was 11.42 percent."
15:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Mayawati says Centre, states should be 'more serious' about tackling COVID-19
BSP chief Mayawati said that the Centre and state governments should be "more serious" as cases of coronavirus in the country continue to rise.
"Amidst concern over rising deaths and patients due to corona (COVID-19) pandemic, lockdown-5 started on 69th day with a number of relaxations and will continue till 30 June. As the entire country is hit by corona, it is needed that the Centre and state governments should become more serious," Mayawati was quoted as saying by India Today.
15:25 (IST)
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
No inter-state transport allowed in Goa, says CM
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that while the state governemnt is not allowing inter-state transport, "all relaxations that have been allowed by Centre will be allowed in Goa".
"Other decisions regarding the relaxations will be taken in a Cabinet meeting later today," he added.
15:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
45 people test positive for COVID-19 in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in various updates, said that 45 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 1,384.
"There are 1,192 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the state, while 185 people have recovered and three migrated to others states. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from nine districts," India Today reported.
15:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to chair Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly will chair a meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as India enters the first day of the three-phased unlocking plan. The meeting also assumes significance as it will be the first after the central government completed a year of its second term in office. The timing of the meeting has still not be specified. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm today.
Read more here
15:07 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
DGCA's new guidelines to come into effect from 3 June
Directorate General of Civil Aviation new directions will come into effect from 3 June. Airlines are asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes a three-layered surgical mask, face shield, and adequate sanitizer.
14:56 (IST)
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Middle seats to be kept vacant to the extent possible: DGCA
After the Supreme Court order, an Expert Committee was formed which submitted its recommendations to the Aviation Ministry, reports News18. The DGCA has asked Airlines to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits so. If middle seat can’t be kept vacant then passengers are to be provided additional ‘wrap-around gown’, and families can be seated together, ANI reports.