Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Recovery rate rises to 48.19% with 4,835 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, claims Centre

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates UP govt says tracking migrants with help of ASHA workers Uttar Pradesh principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad on Monday said that the state government is tracking migrant labourers returning to the state with the help of ASHA workers. He also said that 11,47,872 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected for test.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates 373 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP in 24 hours The Uttar Pradesh government said that in last 24 hours, 373 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. There are 3,083 active cases in the state and 4,891 people have been cured/discharged. The toll stands at 217, said state principal secretary (health), Amit Mohan Prasad.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 70-yr-old COVID-19 patient missing from KEM hospital The family members of a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient claimed that he is missing from the KEM hospital in Mumbai since 19 May, News18 reported. "The patient's son-in-law said they tried pursuing the matter with the Parel-based hospital and police, but the man has not yet been found," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Recovery rate stands at 48.19%, says Centre The Centre on Monday said that the recovery rate from the coronavirus infection has risen to 48.19 percent from 11.42 percent on 15 April. A press release said, "During the last 24 hours 4,835 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus so far, a total of 91,818 patients have been cured of COVID-19. "The recovery rate in the country is progressively increasing and has reached 48.19 percent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate on 18 May was 38.29 percent. On 3 May it was 26.59 percent. On 15 April it was 11.42 percent."

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Mayawati says Centre, states should be 'more serious' about tackling COVID-19 BSP chief Mayawati said that the Centre and state governments should be "more serious" as cases of coronavirus in the country continue to rise. "Amidst concern over rising deaths and patients due to corona (COVID-19) pandemic, lockdown-5 started on 69th day with a number of relaxations and will continue till 30 June. As the entire country is hit by corona, it is needed that the Centre and state governments should become more serious," Mayawati was quoted as saying by India Today.

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates No inter-state transport allowed in Goa, says CM Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that while the state governemnt is not allowing inter-state transport, "all relaxations that have been allowed by Centre will be allowed in Goa". "Other decisions regarding the relaxations will be taken in a Cabinet meeting later today," he added.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates 45 people test positive for COVID-19 in Assam Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in various updates, said that 45 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 1,384. "There are 1,192 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the state, while 185 people have recovered and three migrated to others states. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from nine districts," India Today reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi to chair Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly will chair a meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as India enters the first day of the three-phased unlocking plan. The meeting also assumes significance as it will be the first after the central government completed a year of its second term in office. The timing of the meeting has still not be specified. The meeting is scheduled for 4 pm today. Read more here

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update DGCA's new guidelines to come into effect from 3 June Directorate General of Civil Aviation new directions will come into effect from 3 June. Airlines are asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes a three-layered surgical mask, face shield, and adequate sanitizer. Directorate General of Civil Aviation directions to come into effect from June 3. Airlines asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes three-layered surgical mask, face shield and adequate sanitizer (sachets/bottle). pic.twitter.com/8mGzcsMOGo — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Middle seats to be kept vacant to the extent possible: DGCA After the Supreme Court order, an Expert Committee was formed which submitted its recommendations to the Aviation Ministry, reports News18. The DGCA has asked Airlines to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits so. If middle seat can’t be kept vacant then passengers are to be provided additional ‘wrap-around gown’, and families can be seated together, ANI reports. Directorate General of Civil Aviation directions to come into effect from June 3. Airlines asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes three-layered surgical mask, face shield and adequate sanitizer (sachets/bottle). pic.twitter.com/8mGzcsMOGo — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The DGCA has asked Airlines to keep the middle seat empty if passenger load, seat capacity permits so. If middle seat can’t be kept vacant then passengers are to be provided additional ‘wrap-around gown’, and families can be seated together, ANI reports.

Two blocks of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat were shut after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Employees in two blocks have been asked to work from home and all five blocks at Secretariat are being sanitised, ANI reported. Andhra Pradesh reported 76 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stood at 3,118 and the toll is at 64.

INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo port in Sri Lanka carrying around 700 Indian nationals back to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first operation in the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu.

Delhi Government to open Barber, saloon shops, spas not to open, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also said said Delhi borders will be sealed for the next one week. 'Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,' he said.

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources told PTI.

Narendra Modi on Monday began addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. 'The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win,' Modi said.

A passenger bus with migrant workers who were returning from India crashed into a parked truck in southern Nepal, killing 11 people and injuring 22, officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, a total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours said ICMR.

Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains, departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The ministry of railways (MoR) after consultation with ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from 1 June.

COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 190,535 with 8392 new cases on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818 and active cases are now at 93,322, according to the latest bulletin by the health ministry.

The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.

Last evening, the Maharashtra government gave permission to resume shooting for films, television, and web series. The state government has laid down conditions for the resumption of shooting work. Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164.

The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.

Meanwhile, several states announced that they would extend the lockdown till the end of June, albeit with some relaxations.

State-wise cases and deaths

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab and 1,923 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 1,819 coronavirus cases, Kerala has 1,208 cases, Assam has 1,185, Uttarakhand has 749, Jharkhand has 563, Chhattisgarh has 447, Himachal Pradesh has 313, Chandigarh has 289, Tripura has 268, Ladakh has 74 and Goa has 70.

Manipur has reported 62 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 cases of infection, Nagaland has recorded 36 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 27 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has reported four cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.

States extend lockdowns

Maharashtra extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown in containment areas will remain in place till 30 June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.

The chief minister said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders.

However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.

Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7 pm to 7 am.

In Delhi, opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis and religious places are among the activities the state government is likely to allow in the coming days.

The Delhi government may extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, an official told PTI, adding that the city administration will permit all activities, including in religious places, allowed by the Centre in a phase-wise relaxation plan.

A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later.

However, measures for maintaining social-distancing like 20 passengers in a bus, two people, excluding the driver, in four wheelers and one person in an autorickshaw will continue to be in place.

Sources said that neighbourhood religious places are likely to be allowed to open even as famous ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days.

The government will come up with detailed guidelines for the next phase of relaxations on Monday.

The government is likely to prohibit people''s movement from 9 pm to 5 am during which all non-essential activities will not be allowed. At present, the timing is from 7 pm to 7 am.

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total cases

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.

Lockdown 4.0, which will end on May 31 midnight, has accounted for47.20 percent of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.

The lockdown, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.

The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.

The first case of COVID-19 in India?was reported on January 30 from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.

The country had registered 512 coronavirus infection cases till 24 March.

With the fourth phase of lockdown ending on Sunday, the home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from 8 June under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country's worst-hit areas

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from 8 June, while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with states.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 15:58:40 IST

