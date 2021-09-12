IPL 2021: Six wins and two losses, a quick recap of DC's campaign so far

After finishing as the runners up last season, Delhi Capitals (DC) have once again started the 2021 season on a high. Under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, they are currently the top-ranked team with 12 points from eight matches.

The last IPL season was also contested in the UAE, and having fared well back then, the Capitals will back themselves to clinch their maiden title when the ongoing season’s second half resumes on 19 September.

Let's take a quick look at their campaign so far.

Match 1, DC vs CSK, 10th April – Won

DC began their campaign on a high, with a seven-wicket win over CSK.

Suresh Raina (54 off 36) led CSK’s batting line up as they posted 188/7 after 20 overs. Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan were the pick of the DC bowlers and finishing with two wickets apiece.

In reply, A brilliant 138-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) meant that the match was all but sealed in DC’s favour.

Match 2, DC vs RR, 15 April – Lost

After being asked to bat, DC finished with 147/8, led by Rishabh Pant (51 off 32), and contributions from Lalit Yadav and Tom Curran.

While Avesh Khan (3/32), Chris Woakes and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) bowled well for DC, David Miller (62 off 43) and late fireworks from Chris Morris ( 36 not out off 18) ensured that RR got home with three wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Match 3, DC vs PBKS, 18 April – Won

After a loss in the previous game, DC responded in a fine fashion to beat PBKS by six wickets.

PBKS went on to post a mammoth total of 195/4 after being asked to bat as their openers KL Rahul (61) and Mayank Agarwal (69) came out all guns blazing. All the DC bowlers had a bad day in office and proved costly.

The day, however, belonged to Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 49), who with some help from Prithvi Shaw (32) Marcus Stoinis (27), took DC over the line with six wickets in hand.

Match 4, DC vs MI, 20 April – Won

A cracker of a contest was on the cards as last year’s runner-up took on the defending champions. And it was DC, who came out on top, claiming a comfortable six-wicket win.

Amit Mishra (4/24) spun a web around the MI batters, who could only manage 137/9 from their 20 overs. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Lalit Yadav were among the runs and ensured an easy win for DC.

Match 5, DC vs SRH, 25 April – Match tied (DC win Super Over)

With a two-game winning streak behind them, DC held their nerve to beat SRH in the thrilling Super Over.

Prithvi Shaw (53), Rishabh Pant (37), Steve Smith (34) chipped in to help DC post 159/4. For SRH, Kane Williamson (66 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (38) ensured that the contest was pushed into a Super Over.

With eight needed in the Super Over, skipper Pant (5), and three byes, took DC home.

Match 6, DC vs RCB, 27 April – Lost

RCB were in the midst of a fine run and DC fell short in this thrilling contest by one run.

Put in to bat, a masterclass by AB de Villiers (75 off 42) powered RCB to 171. Rishabh Pant (58 not out) and Shimron Hetmyer (53) gave RCB a real scare, but Siraj (1/44), who had otherwise proved costly, held his nerve in the final over to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Match 7, DC vs KKR, 2 May – Won

After being asked to bat, KKR posted 156/3, which included pyrotechnics from Andre Russell (45 off 27). Spinners Axar Patel (2/32) and Lalit Yadav (2/13) were the pick of the DC bowlers.

A 132-run opening stand between Shaw, who did the bulk of the scoring, and Dhawan, meant that DC chased down the target in 16.3 overs.

Match 8, DC vs PBKS, 29 April – Won

DC won their last game, against PBKS by seven wickets, before the league was indefinitely postponed and shifted to the UAE.

Mayank Agarwal (99 not out off 58) propelled PBKS to 166 after 6 after being asked to bat. For DC, Kagiso Rabada, who picked up three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers, although he conceded nine runs per over.

In reply, DC’s top order, comprising Dhawan, Shaw and Smith chipped in, making sure that the franchise got home in 17.4 overs.

