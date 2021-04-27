Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum. RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!

Preview: Having suffered their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after getting off to a dream start, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

RCB suffered a 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who outplayed Virat Kohli's men in all departments in their encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victory propelled MS Dhoni and company to the top of the IPL 2021 points table, and Kohli will be hoping to reclaim that spot later on Tuesday evening.

Delhi Capitals, who had finished runners up for the first time last season, managed to scrape through to a hard-fought victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the same day as CSK's victory over RCB. In the match that saw the first Super Over of the season, Axar Patel managed to bowl a tight line after being entrusted the responsibility of bowling the crucial six deliveries by skipper Rishabh Pant. Skipper Pant then combined with opener Shikhar Dhawan to guide the team to a thrilling victory and secure them two crucial points in the race to the playoffs.

What will additionally help motivate RCB heading into the 22nd match of the season will be the fact that DC had completed a double over them last season in the UAE, defeating them by 59 runs and six wickets respectively.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.