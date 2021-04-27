Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 27 April, 2021

27 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

171/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 22
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

170/4 (20.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals
171/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55 170/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.5

Match Ended

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Shimron Hetmyer - 53

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) - 25

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) not out 58 48 6 0
Shimron Hetmyer not out 53 25 2 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 44 1
Kyle Jamieson 4 0 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 92/4 (12.4)

78 (78) R/R: 10.63

Marcus Stoinis 22(17) S.R (129.41)

c AB de Villiers b Harshal Patel
Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run

Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run

23:47 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their losing run against Delhi Capitals, having lost four on the trot since 2019. At the time of Marcus Stoinis getting caught-behind off Harshal Patel’s bowling, RCB appeared favourites to coast to their fifth victory of the season, but the fightback from Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer ensured the game wasn’t decided until the very last delivery, in which the skipper collected a boundary when he needed a six.


That’s it from us in our coverage of the 22nd game of the season. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Join us tomorrow as we bring to you Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On behalf of my colleague, Anish, this is Amit signing off.

Full Scorecard
23:47 (IST)

AB de Villiers: "The shot over extra cover was certainly one of the best shots, but the one over midwicket off KG was my best one. Once you're into the tournament, it's more about managing yourself, make sure you're fresh every game. You can't go into the game feeling fatigued. We have some experienced heads and some young Indian bowlers who have done well recently. Myself, Virat and Maxi chip in with some help when we can too. We just try to have fun out there."

Full Scorecard
23:43 (IST)

AB de Villiers is the Man of the Match

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: (Did he think he was going to lose?) At one stage I did, to be very honest. The way Siraj started the last over, gave us a lot of confidence. He finished it clinically in the end. Couple of lapses, and the game wouldn’t have gone so far the way it did. The bowlers did a very professional job barring the last four overs. Other than that, I think we were right on top of this game. We certainly felt 160-165 was above par, and we got 10 runs above it. It was a bit two-paced, and there wasn’t any dew tonight that helped us, thanks to that sandstorm or dust storm whatever. If you look at our bowling lineup, Maxi is still not bowling. I have six bowling options, and I can throw it to any of them. If you look at our bowling this season, that’s been our standout feature this season. We’ve always had good batting. Now we have bowling options too. I choose to be optimistic and positive. You do feel the pressure as a captain. That’s where you need to be composed. I go with the gut feel of the bowler. If you get that much clarity in your process, you’re in a good space. (On ABD) Hat’s off to him, he keeps doing it again and again, and is such an asset for us. Doesn’t look like he hasn’t played international cricket for five months.

Full Scorecard
23:28 (IST)

Rishabh Pant:

"Obviously disappointed. I think they were 10-15 runs extra on this wicket but Hetmyer played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close. When we had 14 or 16 to go, we were planning that whoever has strike has to go for it. It's good to take positives from all matches, as a young team we want to improve each and every day."

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

27 Apr, 2016 : DC lost by 1 run v GL, chasing 173 runs.

27 Apr, 2021 : DC lost by 1 run v RCB, chasing 172 runs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:24 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:22 (IST)

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 170/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 58 , Shimron Hetmyer 53)

Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum.


RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!

Full Scorecard
23:19 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pant fails to get DC home, steering a wide full toss towards the backward point fence when they needed six off the last delivery. RCB win by 1 run, and move to the top of the table!

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)
four

FOUR! Thick top-edge off Pant's bat off a high full toss that is not called a no-ball. The ball flies over short third man, and away to the fence. DC 166/4; need 6 off 1
 

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)
four

FIfty up for Rishabh Pant off 46 deliveries, getting to the milestone with a brace off the fourth delivery of the final over. Will this end in a winning cause? DC 162/4; need 10 off 2

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:43 (IST)

AB de Villiers is the Man of the Match
23:19 (IST)

FOUR! Pant fails to get DC home, steering a wide full toss towards the backward point fence when they needed six off the last delivery. RCB win by 1 run, and move to the top of the table!
23:17 (IST)

FIfty up for Rishabh Pant off 46 deliveries, getting to the milestone with a brace off the fourth delivery of the final over. Will this end in a winning cause? DC 162/4; need 10 off 2
23:12 (IST)

Fifty up for Shimron Hetmyer off just 23 deliveries! This is the kind of impact that he is capable of bringing to the game, and a reason why franchises show a great deal of interest in him. His second half-century in the IPL, and one that looks likely to end in a winning cause. DC 151/4
23:09 (IST)

SIX! Perhaps the most impressive hit of the three sixes in this over, Shimron gets down on one knee and smacks the ball high over long on off the last ball of the over. Brings up the fifty partnership with Pant in the process! DC 147/4
 
22:41 (IST)

OUT! Trust Harshal to not stay quiet for long! Induces an outside nick that ensures Stoinis is on his way back to the dugout just when he was starting to look real ominous. DC 92/4

Stoinis c de Villiers b Patel 22(17)
22:13 (IST)

OUT! Harshal Patel makes an instant impact, getting rid of the dangerman Prithvi Shaw off his second delivery of the evening. Was a wide delivery that Shaw could've just left alone — except he chose to poke at it, and ended up paying the price. DC 47/3

Shaw c de Villiers b Patel
21:52 (IST)

OUT! Beautiful delivery from Siraj that straightens along the off stump, and gets a healthy nick off Smith's bat, resulting in a simple catch for ABD behind the stumps! Bangalore are well and truly on top in the powerplay! DC 28/2

Smith c De Villiers b Siraj 4(5)
21:47 (IST)

OUT! Kyle Jamieson strikes as Dhawan falls for the trap! Jamieson uses his height to his advantage as he shortens his length while angling it down leg. Dhawan's tempted into the pull, but unfortunately for him, Chahal's standing guard at fine leg for the opportunity, and grabs it with both hands. DC 23/1

Dhawan c Chahal b Jamieson 6(7)
21:44 (IST)

FOUR! Drilled down the ground with authority! Shaw completes 1,000 runs in the league in style, dispatching an overpitched delivery from Siraj down the ground. DC 21/0
20:56 (IST)

Chest height ball. Sundar is in no position to play a pull. He gets a top edge and a simple catch for the bowler. Washington Sundar c and b Rabada 6(9)
20:13 (IST)

Tossed up ball from Amit Mishra. Maxwell goes for the big shot again but this time he sends the ball into the hands of Steve Smith at long-on. He got the start but doesn't convert it. Maxwell c Smith b Mishra 25(20)
19:53 (IST)

BOWLED!

Back to back wickets for Delhi. Ishant brings the ball in as Padikkal is beaten on the backfoot. Nice sound of ball crashing the stumps. Joy for Ishant. Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17(14)  
19:50 (IST)

OUT!

Kohli drags on. He got a boundary playing a similar shot in the over but this time he's a touch late. Inside edge and stumps are disturbed. Kohli b Avesh Khan 12(11) 
19:01 (IST)

Toss news

Rishabh Pant wins the toss and Delhi Capitals will bowl first.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum. RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!

Preview: Having suffered their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after getting off to a dream start, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

RCB suffered a 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who outplayed Virat Kohli's men in all departments in their encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victory propelled MS Dhoni and company to the top of the IPL 2021 points table, and Kohli will be hoping to reclaim that spot later on Tuesday evening.

Delhi Capitals, who had finished runners up for the first time last season, managed to scrape through to a hard-fought victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the same day as CSK's victory over RCB. In the match that saw the first Super Over of the season, Axar Patel managed to bowl a tight line after being entrusted the responsibility of bowling the crucial six deliveries by skipper Rishabh Pant. Skipper Pant then combined with opener Shikhar Dhawan to guide the team to a thrilling victory and secure them two crucial points in the race to the playoffs.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, captains of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals respectively. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, captains of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals respectively. Sportzpics

What will additionally help motivate RCB heading into the 22nd match of the season will be the fact that DC had completed a double over them last season in the UAE, defeating them by 59 runs and six wickets respectively.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Updated Date: April 27, 2021 23:48:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore
First Cricket News

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary

Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10, Full Cricket Score: Maxwell, de Villiers star as dominant Bangalore clinch third straight win
First Cricket News

Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10, Full Cricket Score: Maxwell, de Villiers star as dominant Bangalore clinch third straight win

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Follow over-by-over commentary on our blog

Highlights DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 11, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 11, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Follow over-by-over commentary on our blog