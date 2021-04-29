Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Kolkata Knight Riders

26/1 (4.2 ov)

Match 25
Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals
26/1 (4.2 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

Rahul Tripathi - 0

Shubman Gill - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shubman Gill Batting 11 12 1 0
Rahul Tripathi Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Axar Patel 1 0 7 1
Avesh Khan 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 25/1 (3.4)

1 (1) R/R: 1.5

Nitish Rana 15(12) S.R (125)

st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel
DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 25: Axar Patel outfoxes Nitish Rana-Shubman Gill as Kolkata Knight Riders lose first wicket

19:50 (IST)

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/1 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Rahul Tripathi 0)

Spin introduced early as Axar Patel, left-arm orthodox, is into the attack. And he has done the job already. Got hit for a six by Rana on the previous ball, came back strongly, bowled a wide quicker one at Rana who missed the connection and with that his wicket. One wicket in the over and seven runs.

19:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! First wicket down, good work by Pant behind the stump. Axar slanted one away from Ranae who had stepped out to clear the ropes and missed it completed, Pant dislodged the bails in time. Nitish Rana st Pant b Axar 15(12) 

19:47 (IST)
six

SIX! Axar to Rana, over the wicket and the batter plays a reverse-hit for six over long leg 

19:44 (IST)

After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 18/0 ( Nitish Rana 9 , Shubman Gill 9)

Ishant continues. Gill looking in some touch tonight. Just one dot in this over, the fifth ball, otherwise, single off four balls and a boundary. Eight off it. 

19:42 (IST)
four

FOUR! Gill collects his boundary, makes room after stepping out and slaps it past the fast bowler for four runs

19:40 (IST)

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/0 ( Nitish Rana 7 , Shubman Gill 3)

Rabada bowls the other end, right on money from ball number 1, good length and nips back in to Gill who plays a solid forward defence, ball rolls over to mid off and he collects a quick single. Good intent from the opener who is looking for form in this edition. Rabada bowls a slower ball and gets hit for the first boundary of the over. Six off the over.  

19:38 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short ball from Rabada, and Rana was waitig for this, went on back foot and pulled it away for four runs

19:35 (IST)

After 1 over,Kolkata Knight Riders 4/0 ( Nitish Rana 2 , Shubman Gill 2)

Rana gets off the mark straightaway with a nudge on the leg side. Gill hesitatingly collects a single as well to get off the mark with a tap on the off side. Three singles off first three balls. Ishant struggling a bit to find the right line, straying on the leg stump. KKR openers are looking to keep the scoreboard ticking with the singles, the objective it seems is to not play many dots at the start of the innings. Ishant finishes with a dot. Four off the first over.

19:32 (IST)
DC have a 11-14 win/loss record against KKR in IPL.  
 
 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:32 (IST)
19:30 (IST)

Alright, KKR openers Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are out in the middle after being asked to bat first at the toss. Ishant Sharma has the ball in hand for the first over. Rana to face the first ball.  

Highlights

title-img
19:48 (IST)

OUT! First wicket down, good work by Pant behind the stump. Axar slanted one away from Ranae who had stepped out to clear the ropes and missed it completed, Pant dislodged the bails in time. Nitish Rana st Pant b Axar 15(12) 

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders): Spin introduced early as Axar Patel, left-arm orthodox, is into the attack. And he has done the job already. Got hit for a six by Rana on the previous ball, came back strongly, bowled a wide quicker one at Rana who missed the connection and with that his wicket. One wicket in the over and seven runs.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR have had a poor start in the tournament, losing four back to back games before finally breaking the losing streak against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing. Not much has gone their way so far with their batters not being able to finish things off as expected. The hot and cold form of the batters has put more pressure on the bowling unit and it is reflecting on their performance. Now with the league reaching its halfway-mark, it is essential for the team to step up and play as a combined unit.

DC captain Rishabh Pant and KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Sportzpics

Good news for them is that their captain Eoin Morgan is among runs and so is Dinesh Karthik. The two form the middle order and if they are doing well, it should give others the much-needed boost.

DC on the other hand have had a good show so far but as head coach Ricky Ponting, they are still not playing the perfect cricket. They espcially need their foreign recruits Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer to fire. If that happens, DC will be a difficult side to beat.

The plus with DC is the form of their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. They have played a key role in the wins so far and would be expected to deliver against KKR too.

The slow pitch at Ahmedabad will bring the spinners from both the teams into play. Both KKR and DC have range of quality spinners and the match-ups - Varun vs Pant, Mishra vs Morgan - will be exciting to watch.

No injury concersn for both teams but DC obviously are going to miss R Ashwin who left the campaign midway to be with his family who are fighting with COVID-19.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 19:50:46 IST

Tags:

