DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 25: Axar Patel outfoxes Nitish Rana-Shubman Gill as Kolkata Knight Riders lose first wicket

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders): Spin introduced early as Axar Patel, left-arm orthodox, is into the attack. And he has done the job already. Got hit for a six by Rana on the previous ball, came back strongly, bowled a wide quicker one at Rana who missed the connection and with that his wicket. One wicket in the over and seven runs.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

KKR have had a poor start in the tournament, losing four back to back games before finally breaking the losing streak against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing. Not much has gone their way so far with their batters not being able to finish things off as expected. The hot and cold form of the batters has put more pressure on the bowling unit and it is reflecting on their performance. Now with the league reaching its halfway-mark, it is essential for the team to step up and play as a combined unit.

Good news for them is that their captain Eoin Morgan is among runs and so is Dinesh Karthik. The two form the middle order and if they are doing well, it should give others the much-needed boost.

DC on the other hand have had a good show so far but as head coach Ricky Ponting, they are still not playing the perfect cricket. They espcially need their foreign recruits Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer to fire. If that happens, DC will be a difficult side to beat.

The plus with DC is the form of their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. They have played a key role in the wins so far and would be expected to deliver against KKR too.

The slow pitch at Ahmedabad will bring the spinners from both the teams into play. Both KKR and DC have range of quality spinners and the match-ups - Varun vs Pant, Mishra vs Morgan - will be exciting to watch.

No injury concersn for both teams but DC obviously are going to miss R Ashwin who left the campaign midway to be with his family who are fighting with COVID-19.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje