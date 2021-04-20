Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 20 April, 2021

20 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

137/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 13
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

138/4 (19.1 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
137/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.85 138/4 (19.1 ov) - R/R 7.2

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

Lalit Yadav - 6

Shimron Hetmyer - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lalit Yadav not out 22 25 1 0
Shimron Hetmyer not out 14 9 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 32 1
Kieron Pollard 1.1 0 9 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 115/4 (16.5)

23 (23) R/R: 8.11

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 7(8) S.R (87.5)

c Krunal Pandya b Jasprit Bumrah
Highlights DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 13, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer and Lalit keep calm to take Delhi home

Highlights DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 13, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer and Lalit keep calm to take Delhi home

23:53 (IST)

 Delhi Capitals end their losing streak against Mumbai Indians in their first meeting in IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win at Chepauk. A clinical, all-round performance from Delhi saw them restricting MI to 137/9, before Shikhar Dhawan anchored yet another chase for them. It was not an easy track to bat, but Dhawan's 53-run partnership with Steve Smith laid the foundation for the chase. A special word for old warhorse Amit Mishra, who, playing his first IPL match of the season, returned with four wickets and Man of the Match award.

That brings an end to tonight's action, but cricket resumes tomorrow with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue tomorrow. Do join us for the coverage tomorrow. Until then, it is good night from here. Stay safe, and take care!

Full Scorecard
23:47 (IST)

Amit Mishra, Man of the Match: "I was trying to bowl in good areas and was trying to take wickets. My style is to give more air to the ball and get it to dip, that's what I stuck to. I tried to understand the wicket and bowl accordingly. I wanted to get the big wickets, and I know Rohit, Pollard, and Hardik have served MI well for all these years., so it was important to get them early."

Full Scorecard
23:43 (IST)

Rishabh Pant, DC Captain: Actually we were under pressure when we started. Mishy bhai (Amit Mishra) brought us back in the game. Bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them to 137. We like to keep it simple and take one match a time. We wanted to restrict them below 140 or 150. We are trying to groom a domestic player to bat at this pitch. 

Full Scorecard
23:33 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan, Orange Cap holder: The pitch was totally opposite from the one at Wankhede. Feeling great to beat a team like MI, it gives us a lot of confidence. Very happy with the way we played. We decided to keep the momentum going, and we knew it will be tough for bowlers to bowl with dew. I think we deserved to win.

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

DC's victory today in IPL:

- First after losing last five matches against MI.

- First after losing last six matches at Chennai.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI Captain: Yeah, we should have batted better in middle overs. We need to focus on that. We have not been able to capitalise on the start. You got to give credit to DC bowlers, they kept the pressure on. We knew dew is going to come in but it is not that difficult to grip the ball. If you have to win the game, you have to play smart cricket. Just a small niggle, I am in fine shape.

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

DC win by 6 wickets!

Pollard to bowl the final over as DC need just five. He bowls a rank bad ball first up, short and wide, and Hetmyer nails the cut to level scores. Next, he bowls a no-ball on height as DC win by six wickets!

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)
four

Short and wide from Pollard, and Hetmyer's cut levels the scores.

Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 133/4 ( Lalit Yadav 22 , Shimron Hetmyer 10)

Bumrah runs in for the 19th. Nails a yorker, but it's a no-ball! What a time to get a free hit, and Lalit is caught off that free hit. Just a single. Another no-ball from Bumrah...that's unbelievable, and guess what, he gets Hetmyer caught of a free hit this time. Crazy over this. This is an excellent over for DC; no boundaries conceded but they run 10. DC need five runs in the final over.

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 123/4 ( Lalit Yadav 19 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)

Bout to bowl the 18th. Raps Lalit on the legs, but that one was pitched outside leg, confirms DRS. Lalit makes room next ball but can't go past the in-field. Only a single there. Hetmyer on strike for the first time in IPL 2021, and he gets one in the slot. Hetmyer nails his drive to fetch a crucial boundary. He beats Hetmyer next ball; MI think they had their man, but replays suggest there wasn't an edge. 15 needed from 12 balls now.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:47 (IST)

Amit Mishra, Man of the Match: "I was trying to bowl in good areas and was trying to take wickets. My style is to give more air to the ball and get it to dip, that's what I stuck to. I tried to understand the wicket and bowl accordingly. I wanted to get the big wickets, and I know Rohit, Pollard, and Hardik have served MI well for all these years., so it was important to get them early."
23:27 (IST)

DC win by 6 wickets!

Pollard to bowl the final over as DC need just five. He bowls a rank bad ball first up, short and wide, and Hetmyer nails the cut to level scores. Next, he bowls a no-ball on height as DC win by six wickets!
23:07 (IST)

Slower from Bumrah, and Pant tries to guide that to fine leg, The leading edge goes high and Krunal completes the catch. 

Pant c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 7(8) 
22:53 (IST)

That's a big, big wicket. Dhawan goes! Taken superbly by Krunal Pandya in the deep off Rahul Chahar. 

Dhawan c Krunal Pandya b Rahul Chahar 45(42)
22:22 (IST)

Pollard ambles in, delivers an innocuous straight one and Steve Smith misses it. He was trying to work it to leg side, but misses.

Smith lbw b Pollard 33(29)
21:41 (IST)

And Jayant has his revenge straightaway. The slowness of the wicket coming through there, Shaw early in his shot and is taken by the bowler. 

Prithvi Shaw c and b Jayant Yadav 7(5)
21:14 (IST)

Avesh Khan with the slower one. Rahul Chahar goes for a slog, but edges to Pant.

Rahul Chahar c Pant b Avesh Khan 6(6) [4s-1]
21:11 (IST)

Rabada strikes. Jayant tries a scoop, but manages to offer a tame return catch that Rabada accepts.

Jayant Yadav c and b Rabada 23(22)
21:03 (IST)

Mishra strikes again. Yorker, and Ishan jabs hard at it, but the ball somehow finds the stumps!

 Ishan Kishan b Mishra 26(28) 
20:33 (IST)

Mishra strikes again! Pollard is not able to read the googly, and is trapped in front.

Pollard lbw b Mishra 2(5)
20:26 (IST)

Krunal goes for the cut, but chops that one back on the stumps. Soft dismissal. 

Krunal Pandya b Lalit Yadav 1(5)
20:20 (IST)

Mishra strikes again, and this time it's Hardik Pandya who is gone first ball. Tries to go big over long on, mistimes, and is taken by Smith.

Hardik Pandya c Smith b Mishra 0(1)
20:17 (IST)

Amit Mishra tosses this one, and Rohit miscues his lofted shot to long on. 

Rohit c Smith b Mishra 44(30) 
20:09 (IST)

In the channel from Avesh, and Surya nicks it to Pant.

Suryakumar Yadav c Pant b Avesh Khan 24(15)
19:45 (IST)

Stoinis slants across QDK, who nicks it to Pant, and DC strike. 

de Kock c Pant b Stoinis 1(4)
19:10 (IST)

Playing XI


Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
19:07 (IST)

Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to bat first

Rohit Sharma has won an important toss in Chennai and MI will bat first tonight. Jayant Yadav, the experienced off-spinner, comes in for seamer Adam Milne. "Dew plays a role here, especially in the back end of the innings. This pitch looks a little more drier. We'd look to do the basics right. It is important to focus on little things."

Rishabh Pant: "We will not think too much about the toss. We'd have liked to bat first too, but the team that plays better cricket will win. Meriwala and Chris Woakes make way for Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra."
18:48 (IST)

Pitch Report


"It looks like the same as in previous matches. 53 percent of wickets have come off slower balls, so variations will be the key. Batters will have to work really hard on this two-paced track," says Matthew Hayden. 

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI): Delhi Capitals end their losing streak against Mumbai Indians in their first meeting in IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win at Chepauk. A clinical, all-round performance from Delhi saw them restricting MI to 137/9, before Shikhar Dhawan anchored yet another chase for Delhi Capitals. It was not an easy track to bat, but Dhawan's 53-run partnership with Steve Smith laid the foundation for the chase. A special word for old warhorse Amit Mishra, who, playing his first IPL match of the season, returned with four wickets.That brings an end to tonight's action, but cricket resumes tomorrow with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue tomorrow. Do join us for the coverage tomorrow. Until then, it is good night from here. Stay safe, and take care!

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) have a new home, and that is Chennai as action moves for them from run-scoring Mumbai to the slow-paced Chennai wicket.

The Rishabh Pant-led side got off to a great start in this year's tournament with a win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but their bowlers misfired in the second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they lost a close game by 3 wickets. In the third game, DC came back strongly, making short work of Punjab Kings (PBKS), beating them by 6 wickets in an emphatic fashion.

DC captain Rishabh pant and MI captain Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

DC captain Rishabh pant and MI captain Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians started the season on a losing note, but they have been on the rise since then. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in back-to-back games to collect points. The one challenge they will face against DC is to chase the target. The Chennai wicket is quite slow in nature and here chasing has been an issue for teams this season so far. In the only game MI lost in the season, they were chasing. DC too will be playing their first game at Chepauk and they are playing it in less than 48 hours of landing from Mumbai. Wankhede track had runs in it while in Chennai, scoring is not that easy. It will be a huge task for DC to adjust and adapt quickly here to make sure their campaign is on track.

There will be some exciting match-ups to look out for. Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah will be one of them. Bumrah has had dominance over Pant in the past but with DC captain in form of his life currently, it will be interesting to see how Bumrah fares against him.

Also, looking at the slow nature of the pitch at Chepauk, we may see DC finally including Amit Mishra in the XI. Also, Mishra likes bowling against Rohit.

All players from both teams will be available for selection and there are no injury concerns on both sides. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene did mention about a niggle Hardik Pandya is facing and that is the reason the all-rounder is not bowling but he should be fine to continue playing today.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Updated Date: April 20, 2021 23:55:38 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, RR vs DC, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Chris Morris' late flourish helps RR beat DC by three wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, RR vs DC, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Chris Morris' late flourish helps RR beat DC by three wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Rajasthan win. Morris finishes it off in style, with a six to seal the deal for Rajasthan. Curran gave a juicy full toss to Morris and he smashed it over the ropes in front of square for six. Wow, what a comeback in the last two overs from RR courtesy the big man Morris. A million-dollar innings from the million-dollar man. Rajasthan collect the first points. DC players are gutted. They have lost it from a winning position. DC dug out sitting in disblief.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about television and online coverage of the fourth match of IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians